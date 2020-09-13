BWW Review: CHEKHOV COMEDY: LOVE HURTS! at Gamut Theatre Group

Visit Gamut for this first hilarious live performance of the season

"Chekhov Comedy: Love Hurts!", featuring The Marriage Proposal and The Boor, is the first live show for Gamut Theatre since the pandemic temporarily shut down theatres and other entertainment venues across the region in March. Directed by Clark Nicholson and starring Gamut Theatre's core company, these fast-paced comedies explore the unexpected and often hilarious nature of passion, love, and human social interactions. As dramaturg Kim Greenawalt points out, "In Chekhov's one act plays, we see ourselves." The Marriage Proposal introduces viewers to two families. Though they have been neighbors for years, their interactions are awkward and rife with misunderstandings and petty arguments. In The Boor, the audience meets a woman who has isolated herself from all but her household servants in order to honor the memory of her deceased husband. After months of social distancing, many will be able to relate to the shocked looks on the faces of the woman and her butler Luka when someone knocks on their door. Through these plays we are confronted with one of the ironies of human existence-that we are social creatures who often fail exceedingly well at interacting socially with one another.

"Chekhov Comedy: Love Hurts!" begins with The Marriage Proposal, featuring Clark Nicholson, Ross Carmichael, and Abby Carroll. The audience is immediately drawn in by the first interaction between Nicholson as Stephan Stepanovitch and Carmichael as Ivan Vassilevitch. Nicholson is delightful to watch as his character goes from affable host to proud landowner to doting father. Carmichael's performance as Ivan is brilliant as he uses his facial expressions, cadence of speech, and physicality to illustrate his character's emotions and state of mind. In the opening scene, these elements come together beautifully to make Ivan's nervousness palpable. Joining Nicholson and Carmichael is Abby Carroll, who takes on the role of Natalya Stepanova-Stephan's daughter whom Ivan seeks to marry. Carroll's Natalya is determined and strong. With a simple quirk of an eyebrow, she puts Ivan on the defensive. Timing is everything in this play, and this trio of actors hits their stride immediately and keeps it up throughout the performance.

The Boor sees Ross Carmichael in a completely different role as the servant Luka. He takes the stage with Erin Shellenberger as Popova and Lyeneal Griffin as Smirnov. Carmichael's versatility as an actor is on display as he portrays Luka-an older gentleman who walks with a stooped, shuffling gait. In fact, the only similarity in his two characters is their tendency toward hysterics. Popova, a widow who shut herself away from the world following her husband's death is a surprisingly complex character, and Shellenberger brings her to life masterfully. She particularly shines in her character's confrontations with Griffin's Smirnov. Griffin is convincing in his portrayal of Smirnov's frustration and anger as he is confronted with this infuriating woman. Shellenberger and Griffin have great chemistry on stage as their characters walk the line between anger, frustration, admiration, and love.

This experience at Gamut Theatre was, in every way, a positive one for this reviewer's first live performance in these uncertain and difficult times. In order to keep patrons and performers safe, there are limited tickets available for each performance to provide for social distancing, so don't delay in reserving your tickets. "Chekhov Comedy: Love Hurts!" is playing through September 27th. Visit www.gamuttheatre.org for tickets and safety protocols.

