BWW Previews: THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts

The classic C.S. Lewis tale The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe takes the stage at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts February 14-23. The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe was first published in 1950 and became the first book in Lewis's acclaimed series The Chronicles of Narnia. The story has been adapted for television, film, and the stage, and it continues to captivate the imagination of readers and audiences.

The production of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe at DreamWrights is truly a community endeavor. Director Amanda Nowell and her production team have worked tirelessly to transport audience members to the frozen world of Narnia. Volunteers gathered together to make 1,000 handmade icicles to complete the effect. Nowell explains that The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe was one of her favorite books, stating, "I think the story is not only interesting and fun for all ages, but has a lot of great themes, such as good vs. evil, betrayal, compassion, and family. The actors can really delve into their characters and create a deep and meaningful production."

Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan, and Peter as they walk through the wardrobe into Narnia. Meet Mr. Tumnus, Mr. and Mrs. Beaver, the majestic and wise Aslan, and a host of other denizens of Narnia as they work together to defeat the White Witch and her army to restore hope and peace to their world. In the words of Artistic Director Lori Koenig, "everyone involved has worked to create a beautiful show, and you will not want to miss it. A perfect Valentine's treat about the power of love and faith." Visit www.dreamwrights.org to order your tickets for this magical production.





