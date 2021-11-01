BWW Interview: Jaci Keagy of NEXT FALL at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts

Next Fall by Geoffrey Nauffts first opened off-Broadway in 2009. It tells the story of Luke, who is devoutly religious, and Adam, who is an atheist. Next Fall explores their five-year relationship. This modern romance takes center stage at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts for one weekend only, November 4-7. Here's a little insight into the show from director, Jaci Keagy.

BWW: Tell us a little about Next Fall.

Keagy: Next Fall is, first and foremost, a love story. It's a love story between two men, and one of them is in an accident at the beginning of the play. That character's friends and family gather in the hospital waiting room to find out his fate. Every other scene takes us on a journey from the waiting room to the five-year progression of the relationship between the two men from the beginning to the night before the accident. There are many complications-the man who is injured has not come out to his parents, so his partner cannot go in to see him at the hospital; the man who is injured is a man of faith, and his partner is not, which is an issue at times throughout their relationship. Ultimately, it is a love story, encompassing romantic, familial, and platonic love. It's about faith-not just religious faith, but faith in others, faith in the unknown, and faith in relationships. It is a beautiful story.

BWW: What has been the most challenging part of preparing this performance?

Keagy: As so many other theatres have been experiencing, our biggest challenge is still Covid. We had a little scare with one of our cast members that had us doing Zoom rehearsals for a week. Also, because people are still hesitant to gather in indoor spaces, the fact that our show doesn't have name recognition means that folks won't be coming out to see it because it's a show they've always wanted to see. But in spite of these challenges, working on this show has been inspiring, and I hope that audiences will want to come and experience the love.

BWW: Which character in the show do you think audiences will relate to the most and why?

Keagy: We've actually discussed this in rehearsals. We came to the conclusion that it depends entirely on the individual seeing the play. Perhaps you'll identify with the man of faith or perhaps you'll identify with the one with doubts. Or perhaps you'll identify with the parent who has made mistakes and is trying to atone for that. I think everyone will be able to see some aspect in this show that they identify with.

BWW: What do you hope audiences will take away from this performance?

Keagy: I hope that they get out of this show the idea that we are all more alike than we are different. And I hope that they feel a sense of empathy toward the two main characters.

BWW: Is there anything else you'd like our readers to know about this production of Next Fall?

Keagy: I have never worked with a cast that's been so invested in the storyline. Some of the cast members have experience with homophobia, some have had struggles with their faith, some are gay or have gay family members. They were all drawn to this story and were absolutely determined to make it work in spite of the minor setbacks we had. They've been completely committed to bringing this show to the community.

Get your tickets for Next Fall at www.dreamwrights.org.