BOEING BOEING Comes to Dreamwrights This Week

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, located in York City, is proud to present for limited engagement the popular French comedy BOEING BOEING, written by Marc Camoletti, in their Studio Theatre from Thursday, February 2nd at 7 pm until Sunday, February 5th at 3 pm. Ranked by the Guinness Book of Records as the most performed French play in the world, this hysterical comedy set in the 1960's follows womanizing Bernard on a day when his three (clueless) flight attendant fiancés all end up in his Paris apartment on similar layovers. Wild antics, woeful misadventures, and mistaken identities fill this fast moving theatrical production.

In keeping with the theme of marriage and romance, the DreamWrights Gallery will showcase an art exhibit titled "I Do, I Do, I Do!!!" featuring works by four local photography studios (Anya Lydia Peters with A. Mullen Photography, Emily Golihew with EG Photography, Bryan & Laikyn Pelky with A Life Built for Two, and Brittany Bear with Brittany Bear Photography). The exhibit will be on display for the full run of the show and patrons are encouraged to arrive as early as one hour before the performance to view the exhibit.

Tickets are available online and at the door ($2 upcharge). Seating is limited. For more information, visit the Dreamwrights website.

BOEING BOEING CREDITS

CAST

Gabriella - Deirdre Casey

Gretchen - Sarah Garber

Gloria - Hannah Kuhn

Bernard - James Manjo

Berthe - Samantha Timothy

Robert - Tree Zuzzio

PRODUCTION TEAM

DIRECTOR - Izzy Masquelier

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR - Shana McCoy

PRODUCTION STAGE MANAGER - Skye Williams

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR & SCENIC DESIGN - Jay Schmuck

COSTUME DESIGNER - Elise Lanteign-Marrow

SOUND DESIGN - Delaney McBride

LIGHTING DESIGN - Seb Williams

PROPERTIES - Marshall Storm