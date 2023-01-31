Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BOEING BOEING Comes to Dreamwrights This Week

Performances run from Thursday, February 2nd at 7 pm until Sunday, February 5th at 3 pm.

Jan. 31, 2023  
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, located in York City, is proud to present for limited engagement the popular French comedy BOEING BOEING, written by Marc Camoletti, in their Studio Theatre from Thursday, February 2nd at 7 pm until Sunday, February 5th at 3 pm. Ranked by the Guinness Book of Records as the most performed French play in the world, this hysterical comedy set in the 1960's follows womanizing Bernard on a day when his three (clueless) flight attendant fiancés all end up in his Paris apartment on similar layovers. Wild antics, woeful misadventures, and mistaken identities fill this fast moving theatrical production.

In keeping with the theme of marriage and romance, the DreamWrights Gallery will showcase an art exhibit titled "I Do, I Do, I Do!!!" featuring works by four local photography studios (Anya Lydia Peters with A. Mullen Photography, Emily Golihew with EG Photography, Bryan & Laikyn Pelky with A Life Built for Two, and Brittany Bear with Brittany Bear Photography). The exhibit will be on display for the full run of the show and patrons are encouraged to arrive as early as one hour before the performance to view the exhibit.

Tickets are available online and at the door ($2 upcharge). Seating is limited. For more information, visit the Dreamwrights website.

BOEING BOEING CREDITS

CAST
Gabriella - Deirdre Casey
Gretchen - Sarah Garber
Gloria - Hannah Kuhn
Bernard - James Manjo
Berthe - Samantha Timothy
Robert - Tree Zuzzio

PRODUCTION TEAM

DIRECTOR - Izzy Masquelier

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR - Shana McCoy

PRODUCTION STAGE MANAGER - Skye Williams

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR & SCENIC DESIGN - Jay Schmuck

COSTUME DESIGNER - Elise Lanteign-Marrow

SOUND DESIGN - Delaney McBride

LIGHTING DESIGN - Seb Williams

PROPERTIES - Marshall Storm




This production of Leading Ladies is one of the funniest this reviewer has seen. The intimate theatre at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg puts the audience right in the middle of the action. Anyone who needs a good laugh should get their tickets for Leading Ladies before it’s too late.
All aboard for a night of Agatha Christie-inspired mystery and murder in Dutch Apple's current production of Murder on the Orient Express. This straight play written by Central Pennsylvania's own Ken Ludwig is fun and fast-paced.
Alyssa Wray (Murder Ballad, Queen+Journey) is back at Prima with a one-night-only solo concert on Sunday, February 5!  Experience Alyssa's powerhouse voice accompanied by New York City-based Music Director James Stryska on the baby grand piano in an intimate and exclusive evening, celebrating beloved songs that speak to her.
Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street is now in it's 15th Season of volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities year-round for all ages and abilities with 12 local talent productions a year plus classes, improv shows, musical cabarets, and other special events.

