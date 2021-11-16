Blippi The Musical is coming to Hershey Theatre on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Today, children's YouTube sensation Blippi announced additional cities on the tour across North America with a date in Hershey, Pa.

Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children across the world have quickly taken to Blippi's charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. In the live show, they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind experience. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become a global sensation with over 34 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.BlippiTheMusical.com.