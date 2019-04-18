BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY Comes In Full Swing At Bristol Riverside Theatre

Popular swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will perform one show on Thursday, June 6 at Bristol Riverside Theatre. Tickets are on sale now for the 8pm performance.

The high energy, nine-piece, swing-influenced ensemble ushered in the "swing revival" in the early '90s with its fusion of musical styles and has been featured on numerous television shows, including "Dancing with the Stars," "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Late Night with Conan O'Brian" and "Last Call with Carson Daley," for which the band wrote and recorded the show's theme song.

2018 marked the 25th anniversary of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's remarkable arrival onto the music scene. The band has toured virtually nonstop, performing on average over 150 shows a year, and has produced a sizable catalog of recorded music, with sales of over 2 million albums to date.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's all original core line-up includes Scotty Morris (lead vocals and guitar), Kurt Sodergren (drums), Dirk Shumaker (double bass and vocals), Andy Rowley (baritone saxophone and vocals), Glen "The Kid" Marhevka (trumpet), Karl Hunter (saxophones and clarinet) and Joshua Levy (piano and arranger).

Tickets are $59 and are available by visiting brtstage.org or calling the BRT Box Office at 215-785-0100. Bristol Riverside Theatre is located at 120 Radcliffe Street in Bristol, PA.

Since 1986, BRT has continued to bring critically acclaimed professional theatre to Bucks County. The theatre is the recipient of over 71 Barrymore Award nominations for Excellence in Theatre, given annually by Theatre Philadelphia. Under the direction of Artistic Director Keith Baker, Founding Director Susan D. Atkinson, and Managing Director Kevin Maroney, the theatre serves as a cultural hub for the community. In addition to its Mainstage productions, BRT offers four concerts including the holiday tradition An American Christmas Songbook, the new play development series America Rising, and the summer theater arts camp ArtRageous. For information, visit www.brtstage.org

BRT's Summer Music Fest 2019 kicks-off June 13 with Love Is Here To Stay (June 13 - 23, 2019), followed by Woodstock at 50: A Celebration (July 18 - 28, 2019) and concludes in August with Broadway Summer Spectacular (August 15 - 25, 2019).





