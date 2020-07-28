Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ArtsQuest Announces Complete Performer Lineup and Daily Schedules For Musikfest

Performances by Robert Randolph, GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root and Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie highlight the nearly 100 sets that fans can enjoy virtually as part of Musikfest this year. The festival, now in its 37th year, is set for July 31-Aug. 9; all performances will be shown via www.musikfest.org during the festival.

Musikfest 2020 features a diverse lineup showcasing artists and culture from around the globe including vocalist Farah Siraj from Jordan, India native Kiran Ahluwalia & Rez Abbasi, Korean America R&B singer Audrey Nuna, Tennessee-based blues and soul act Southern Avenue, folk punk act Sunny War from Louisiana, blues singer Alexis P Suter and Latinx acts Luisito Rosario and Making Movies. In addition to the streaming sets, there will be live concerts taking place at SteelStacks July 1 and Aug. 1 and 7-9. The complete lineup and schedules are available now at www.musikfest.org/lineup/schedule/.

Guests who want to attend Musikfest 2020 in person must reserve a table on the Air Products Town Square - where bands will perform on the Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage - or one of the 6' x 6' spots on the Levitt Pavilion lawn, perfect for putting out a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the music performances from the Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage via the Levitt Pavilion outdoor screen. Reservations can be made at www.musikfest.org.


