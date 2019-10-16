Annual 'Beyond The Footlights' Cabaret Comes to Hershey Theatre

The annual Beyond the Footlights event, a celebration cabaret featuring stars from the Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards, will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, with a 6:30 p.m. reception and a 7:45 p.m. cabaret. Guests at Beyond the Footlights will be treated to the rare opportunity to dine on the stage of the historic Hershey Theatre.

Tickets for the event $100 and are available online at www.HersheyTheatre.com and at the Hershey Theatre Box Office. General admission tickets for the cabaret portion of the evening are available for $15 and include general admission seating in the theater, as well as dessert at intermission. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. All proceeds from Beyond the Footlights benefit the Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards.

In addition to seeing talented young performers, Beyond the Footlights includes a wine and hors d'oeuvres reception, dinner on the Hershey Theatre stage, on-stage seating for the cabaret and a silent auction.

The silent auction will feature both theater and non-theater items, including items such as unique behind-the-scenes theater experiences, gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses, and tickets to local theater and sporting events.

The Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards program was established in 2008 to recognize excellence in the performance and production of local high school plays and musicals. This year, 22 schools from Central Pennsylvania participated, with hundreds of student actors, musicians and crew members. The program is named after the Greek god who adorns the decorative ceiling in the Grand Lobby of Hershey Theatre. Apollo was the patron god of music, poetry and the arts - a fitting namesake for this tribute program. The 2020 Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You