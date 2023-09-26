ActorsNET of Bucks County Reveals Lineup For 27th Season

ActorsNET of Bucks County has announced the company’s exhilarating 27th Season with six diverse shows ranging from a modern political farce to a charming Shakespearean classic.

Executive Director, Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski, described the six shows scheduled as, "a captivating journey through the realms of mystery, romance, politics, family, drama, and the timeless brilliance of Shakespeare. Our upcoming season promises to be a whirlwind of emotions, laughter, and unforgettable moments."

ActorsNET continues to implement changes to enhance the patron experience. This season, in addition to the regularly scheduled three-weekend run with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., ActorsNET is introducing a special SATURDAY MATINEE performance during the last week of each production.

“You asked and we listened! After adding a Saturday matinee to one of the shows last season, we were delighted to hear positive feedback from audiences! As a result, we decided to incorporate the additional matinee into our upcoming season," said Rubins-Topoleski.

In addition to the exciting offerings on stage this season, there are some equally exciting ones off stage, as well. Thanks to the generosity of all those who donated to ActorsNET’s pre-season fundraising campaign, the company was able to give the theatre a much-needed facelift.

General Manager Cat Miller says “Our theatre exists thanks to the generosity and support of our deeply valued patrons, which is why it is and has always been my goal to continue to improve the patron experience at the NET. It’s my hope that we can offer them a more comfortable and inviting environment where they can continue to enjoy the magic that live, local theatre has to offer.”

ActorsNET’s Season 27 show line-up is as follows:

FIDDLERS THREE by Agatha Christie

October 13 - 29, 2023

A puzzling murder mystery, all tied up into a hilarious farce of con-men and mistaken identities.

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

December 1 - 17, 2023

In this delightful companion play to Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, THE WICKHAMS is a charming holiday tale that explores the confines of class and the generosity of forgiveness.

THE OUTSIDER by Paul Slade Smith

January 19 - February 4, 2024

A timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS by Joe DiPietro

March 8 - 24, 2024

A warm-hearted, boisterously funny, and touching story about intergenerational relationships, deep familial love, and the inevitable little heartbreaks that occur as time passes and children grow.

THE DRAG by Mae West

April 26 - May 12, 2024

Funny and flamboyant, the play creates an unusual love triangle topped with a decadent parade and celebration of drag.

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST by William Shakespeare

June 14 - 30, 2023

This Shakespearian cascade of adventure features a forest chase, lovers lost and found, and an ending full of hope for true love.

All performances will be at The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 N. Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Season tickets are now available in TWO convenient packages - Opening Night and Choose Your Dates. Individual show tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and $12 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased along with seating assignments by using the ticketing system available on the ActorsNET website: Click Here. Patrons are encouraged to reserve their tickets (and seating) in advance.