ActorsNET of Bucks County Reveals Lineup For 27th Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

ActorsNET of Bucks County Reveals Lineup For 27th Season

ActorsNET of Bucks County has announced the company’s exhilarating 27th Season with six diverse shows ranging from a modern political farce to a charming Shakespearean classic. 

Executive Director, Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski, described the six shows scheduled as, "a captivating journey through the realms of mystery, romance, politics, family, drama, and the timeless brilliance of Shakespeare. Our upcoming season promises to be a whirlwind of emotions, laughter, and unforgettable moments."

ActorsNET continues to implement changes to enhance the patron experience.  This season, in addition to the regularly scheduled three-weekend run with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., ActorsNET is introducing a special SATURDAY MATINEE performance during the last week of each production. 

“You asked and we listened! After adding a Saturday matinee to one of the shows last season, we were delighted to hear positive feedback from audiences! As a result, we decided to incorporate the additional matinee into our upcoming season," said Rubins-Topoleski. 

In addition to the exciting offerings on stage this season, there are some equally exciting ones off stage, as well.  Thanks to the generosity of all those who donated to ActorsNET’s pre-season fundraising campaign, the company was able to give the theatre a much-needed facelift.  

General Manager Cat Miller says “Our theatre exists thanks to the generosity and support of our deeply valued patrons, which is why it is and has always been my goal to continue to improve the patron experience at the NET.  It’s my hope that we can offer them a more comfortable and inviting environment where they can continue to enjoy the magic that live, local theatre has to offer.”

ActorsNET’s Season 27 show line-up is as follows:

FIDDLERS THREE by Agatha Christie

October 13 - 29, 2023

A puzzling murder mystery, all tied up into a hilarious farce of con-men and mistaken identities.

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

December 1 - 17, 2023

In this delightful companion play to Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, THE WICKHAMS is a charming holiday tale that explores the confines of class and the generosity of forgiveness.

THE OUTSIDER by Paul Slade Smith

January 19 - February 4, 2024

A timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS by Joe DiPietro

March 8 - 24, 2024

A warm-hearted, boisterously funny, and touching story about intergenerational relationships, deep familial love, and the inevitable little heartbreaks that occur as time passes and children grow.

THE DRAG by Mae West

April 26 - May 12, 2024

Funny and flamboyant, the play creates an unusual love triangle topped with a decadent parade and celebration of drag.

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST by William Shakespeare

June 14 - 30, 2023

This Shakespearian cascade of adventure features a forest chase, lovers lost and found, and an ending full of hope for true love.

All performances will be at The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 N. Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville, Pennsylvania.  Season tickets are now available in TWO convenient packages - Opening Night and Choose Your Dates. Individual show tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and $12 for children 12 and under.  Tickets can be purchased along with seating assignments by using the ticketing system available on the ActorsNET website: Click Here. Patrons are encouraged to reserve their tickets (and seating) in advance.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Dutch Apple Dinner Theater Photo
Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Dutch Apple Dinner Theater

Escape to Margaritaville celebrates one last gasp of summer vibes.  It will be especially appreciated by Jimmy Buffet fans and Hawaiian shirt owners.  While you are at it, order a glass (or two) of the jalapeno-infused “Margarita Our Parents Warned Us About” to add some extra heat to your special evening. our critic think of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Dutch Apple Dinner Theater?

2
Gamut Theatre Group to Present I DONT SPEAK SPANISH Beginning Next Month Photo
Gamut Theatre Group to Present I DON'T SPEAK SPANISH Beginning Next Month

Gamut Theatre will present its Season Opener: I Don't Speak Spanish by David Ramón Zayas. The show will perform the first three weekends in October. Check out all the ticket and event information here!

3
Review: DARK NIGHTS 2 at Hersheypark Photo
Review: DARK NIGHTS 2 at Hersheypark

2023 has just flown by, and we find ourselves immersed in spooky season once again. I was both honored and thrilled to be asked to revisit Hersheypark's Dark Nights and share my thoughts on the second round of this now annual event.

4
PCS Theater Presents The Spooky Tale Of WILEY AND THE HAIRY MAN Full Of Laughs, Scares, An Photo
PCS Theater Presents The Spooky Tale Of WILEY AND THE HAIRY MAN Full Of Laughs, Scares, And Stellar Performances

Prepare to be spellbound as PCS Theater presents “Wiley and the Hairy Man,” a raucous fairytale adapted for the stage by Suzan Zeder. Performing for three weekends on Second Stage from October 6 to 21, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Curious Savage
The Hershey Area Playhouse (9/29-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bloody Jack
The Belmont Theatre (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella
Act 1 DeSales University (11/29-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony's Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Majestic Theater (11/02-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinocchio!
Act 3 DeSales University (3/14-4/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Belmont Theatre (8/02-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nevermore-TheFantastic Terrors of Edgar Allan Poe
Gretna Theatre (9/21-9/30)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You