Act II Playhouse Presents HELLO, DOLLY! in May

Act II Playhouse announces its latest production, the classic musical, "Hello, Dolly!" written by Michael Stewart with music and lyrics written by Jerry Herman.

The production is an Act II Playhouse Premiere. Previews for "Hello, Dolly!" begin May 23 and the production opens Friday, May 26. The production runs through Sunday, June 18.

"Hello, Dolly!" is one of the most beloved shows in Broadway history that tells the story of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker newly arrived in Yonkers. All the elements of humor, romance, energetic dance, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history (including "Before the Parade Passes By" and "Put on Your Sunday Clothes") are to be found here - squeezed down to fit the Act II stage.

"We have had great success in the past with productions like "My Fair Lady," "Kiss Me Kate," and "Man of La Mancha", taking giant musicals and cleverly fitting them on our Playhouse stage," said Act II Artistic Director, Tony Braithwaite.

"We welcome the beloved characters of "Hello, Dolly!" to join this legacy of fantastic performances."

Taking on the role of Dolly is actress Jennie Eisenhower who returns to Act II Playhouse having previously appeared in "Kiss Me Kate" (2016).

Other familiar faces fill out the cast which includes Scott Langdon, Zachary Chiero, Elyse Langley, Renee McFillin, Lee Slobotkin, Jessica Riloff, Jeremy Kanopa, Dominick Sannelli, Eleni Delopoulos, Taylor Hilt Mitchell, Vaughn Meccod, Angela LaRose, and Cara Treacy.

"Hello, Dolly!" is directed by Stephen Casey. Dan Matarazzo is the Musical Director, Paul Dake the Production Stage Manager, Seana Benz and Bowie Dake the Assistant Stage Managers, Dirk Durossette the Scenic Designer, James Leitner the Lighting Designer, Amanda Hatch the Props Designer, Alex Dakaglou the Sound Designer, Alice Dake the Scenic Artist, and Andrew Meinhart the Technical Director. The set is constructed by Flannel & Hammer Scene Shop.

Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre's history.