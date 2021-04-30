Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

2021 FREDDY CELEBRATION to Take Place in May

"The high schools never gave up," says Shelley Brown, Executive Producer of the FREDDY Awards. 

Apr. 30, 2021  
2021 FREDDY CELEBRATION to Take Place in May

The State Theatre Center for the Arts and 69 WFMZ will present the 2021 FREDDY CELEBRATION, Thursday, May 27, 7 PM on 69 WFMZ-TV.

Although the FREDDY Awards program was not able to be evaluated for awards since the pandemic, the Celebration will be filled with participating school footage of streamed performances, rehearsals, and medleys.

"The high schools never gave up," says Shelley Brown, Executive Producer of the FREDDY Awards. "It's a testament to arts programs in the Lehigh Valley and Warren County, NJ. These students and directors find a way. They know how valuable it can be to them and to their community."

In addition, flashbacks from previous FREDDY Awards ceremonies and the FREDDY Scholarship program will be featured.

"Our Scholarship program since 2003 has produced $1.86 million in education opportunities" notes Brown. "Institutions are looking for the best of the best and we are very proud to make that happen every year."

Sponsors of the 2021 FREDDY CELEBRATION include Producing Partner 69 WFMZ and Signature Partner Lehigh Valley Health Network.

For more information and list of sponsors visit www.freddyawards.org


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald
Bethany Tesarck
Bethany Tesarck
Stephanie Torns
Stephanie Torns

Related Articles
The Jersey City Theater Centers BLACK SPACE Spotlights Ms. Mary Aiken Photo

The Jersey City Theater Center's BLACK SPACE Spotlights Ms. Mary Aiken

EPICA Announce ΩMEGA ALIVE Streaming Event Photo

EPICA Announce ΩMEGA ALIVE Streaming Event

PROSE Presented by The Stanislavsky Electrotheater Modern Opera to Have Special Private Sc Photo

PROSE Presented by The Stanislavsky Electrotheater Modern Opera to Have Special Private Screening and Online Stream

Tony Danza to Host NYPD COPS VERSUS NEW YORK CITY PAL KIDS Photo

Tony Danza to Host NYPD COPS VERSUS NEW YORK CITY PAL KIDS


More Hot Stories For You

  • Special Screening of IN THE HEIGHTS to Kick Off Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival
  • VERSOS Y BESOS WITH LAS COLIBRI to be Presented by Metro Art and The Autry
  • Kirk Douglas Theatre Will Dim Lights in Honor of Anne Douglas Tomorrow, May 1
  • ArtCenter College of Design to Receive $25,000 Grant From the National Endowment for the Arts