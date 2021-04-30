2021 FREDDY CELEBRATION to Take Place in May

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The State Theatre Center for the Arts and 69 WFMZ will present the 2021 FREDDY CELEBRATION, Thursday, May 27, 7 PM on 69 WFMZ-TV.

Although the FREDDY Awards program was not able to be evaluated for awards since the pandemic, the Celebration will be filled with participating school footage of streamed performances, rehearsals, and medleys.

"The high schools never gave up," says Shelley Brown, Executive Producer of the FREDDY Awards. "It's a testament to arts programs in the Lehigh Valley and Warren County, NJ. These students and directors find a way. They know how valuable it can be to them and to their community."

In addition, flashbacks from previous FREDDY Awards ceremonies and the FREDDY Scholarship program will be featured.

"Our Scholarship program since 2003 has produced $1.86 million in education opportunities" notes Brown. "Institutions are looking for the best of the best and we are very proud to make that happen every year."

Sponsors of the 2021 FREDDY CELEBRATION include Producing Partner 69 WFMZ and Signature Partner Lehigh Valley Health Network.

For more information and list of sponsors visit www.freddyawards.org