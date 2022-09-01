Johnstown Celebrates Gotham's Caped Crusader This Month in Observance of National Batman Day

To honor Batman Day 2022, the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center and the State Theater of Johnstown have joined forces to present two live theatrical performances celebrating Gotham's Dark Knight on September 17 starting at 7:00 PM and September 18 starting at 1:00 PM at Downtown Johnstown's historic State Theater (336 Main St. Johnstown, PA 15901).

"We are excited to welcome back writer and director Lenny Schwartz, creator of Ditko: The Play, to our city as he debuts his new play honoring Batman's co-creator Bill Finger," says Bottle Works Creative Director Matt Lamb. "The origin of Batman begins at a historic theater in Gotham, so it is only fitting that we celebrate Batman Day this year at Johnstown's historic venue the State Theater."

The play entitled Bill Finger: The Rise of the Bat tells the story of the American comic strip, comic book, film, and television writer Bill Finger (Feb. 8, 1914 - Jan. 18, 1974). Finger is credited for creating this iconic superhero with fellow DC Illustrator Bob Kane. Despite making major contributions as an innovative writer and illustrator, Finger, like Steve Ditko, was often downgraded to ghostwriter status on many comics-including Batman and the original Green Lantern. Finger received his full recognition posthumously in 2015 for his work, 76 years after the first appearance of Batman. The intention of this play is to continue to shine a light on Finger's achievements and give him the full honor that he deserves.

Producer Aaron Andrade of Daydream Theatre Company and RISE Playhouse will bring a troop of gifted stage actors form Rhode Island to bring this riveting story to life. Bill Finger: The Rise of the Bat was composed by Athena Finger (Bill Finger's granddaughter), Alethia Bess Mariotta, and Lenny Schwartz. To attend, tickets are $15. They can be pre- purchased online (https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194356®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.statetheaterofjohnstown.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1), or at the door.

To punch up the festivities, the community is welcome to attend a Batman Day, free event, from 11 AM - 7 PM on September 17, 2022. During this event, attendees, can pre-purchase tickets for the play, view live art demonstrations, and buy original artwork from Johnstown's own illustrators Koa Beam, Glenn Klimeck, Matt Lamb, and K. Brandon Wilt. Other pop culture related merchandise from Buckethead's Collectibles and Bent Wookee Comix will also be available.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this heroic event. For more information on how to become a sponsor, contact Matt Lamb at mlamb@bottleworks.org or Eric Reighard at eric.reighard@statetheaterfoundation.com.