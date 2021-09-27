Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The concert is set for Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Bob Dylan Will Perform at Hershey Theatre in November

Bob Dylan is coming to Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Bob Dylan has announced the resumption of his "Never-Ending Tour." This time it's being billed as the "Rough and Rowdy Ways" worldwide tour 2021 - 2024, named for his acclaimed 2020 studio album. The U.S. concerts of his fall 2021 tour begin in the Midwest on November 2 and continue in the Northeast into early December.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.BobDylan.com.



