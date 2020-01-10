Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical

Joshuah Patriarco - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck

Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Play

Joe Beem Jr - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck

Best Actor in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production

Carman Lacivita - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage

Best Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical

Jeremy Kushnier - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company

Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical

Jane Langan - THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Play

Gloria Mann - THE WEIR - Performing Arts of Woodstock

Best Actress in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production

Angela Janas - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage

Best Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical

Kaylin Hedges - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company

Best Choreography in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical

Pam Rapoza - PIPPIN - Theatre444

Best Choreography of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production

Misha Shields - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company

Best College/University Production of a Musical

INTO THE WOODS - SUNY New Paltz - McKenna Theatre

Best College/University Production of a Play

SWEAT - Dutchess Community College

Best Costume Design in a Community Theatre Production

Lauren Maddock/Kristen MacKay - PIPPIN - Theatre444

Best Costume Design in a Professional Theatre Production

Sarah Cubbage - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company

Best Direction of a Community Theatre Production of a Musical

Dorothy Luongo - THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Best Direction of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production

Marshall Pailet - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company

Best Direction of a Play in a Community Theatre Production

Lou Trapani - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck

Best Direction of a Play in a Professional Theatre Production

Jason O'Connell - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage

Best Hair Design in a Community Theatre Production

Danielle Masterson - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players

Best Hair Design in a Professional Theatre Production

Matthew Oliver - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater

Best Lighting Design in a Community Theatre

Garrett Coons/RJ Rapoza - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444

Best lighting design in a Professional Theatre Production

Jake DeGroot - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company

Best Musical in a Community Theatre Production

THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Best Musical in a Professional Theatre Production

LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company

Best Play in a Community Theatre Production

PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions

Best Play in a Professional Theatre Production

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage

Best Professional Dance Production

The Nutcracker - Crouse Hinds Theater

Best Set Design in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical

Keli Snyder - MAMMA MIA - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck

Best Set Design of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production

Paul Tate dePoo III - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company

Best Set Design of a Play in a Community Theatre Production

Patrick McGrif - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck

Best Set Design of a Play in a Professional Theatre Production

Sandra Goldmark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage

Best Supporting Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical

Jack McAuliff - THE MUSIC MAN - Center for the Arts of Homer

Best Supporting Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Play

Lou Trapani - THE DRESSER - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck

Best Supporting Actor in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production

Eric Fleising - BETTER - Bridge Street Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical

Rhoyle - RENT - Redhouse

Best Supporting Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical

Emily Woolever - MAMMA MIA - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck

Best Supporting Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Play

Alyssa Otoski-Keim - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild

Best Supporting Actress in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production

Lilli Komurek - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse

Best Supporting Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical

Cathryn Wake - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You