Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Joshuah Patriarco - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck
Best Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Joe Beem Jr - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck
Best Actor in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Carman Lacivita - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage
Best Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Jeremy Kushnier - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company
Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Jane Langan - THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Gloria Mann - THE WEIR - Performing Arts of Woodstock
Best Actress in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Angela Janas - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage
Best Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Kaylin Hedges - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company
Best Choreography in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Pam Rapoza - PIPPIN - Theatre444
Best Choreography of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Misha Shields - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company
Best College/University Production of a Musical
INTO THE WOODS - SUNY New Paltz - McKenna Theatre
Best College/University Production of a Play
SWEAT - Dutchess Community College
Best Costume Design in a Community Theatre Production
Lauren Maddock/Kristen MacKay - PIPPIN - Theatre444
Best Costume Design in a Professional Theatre Production
Sarah Cubbage - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company
Best Direction of a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Dorothy Luongo - THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
Best Direction of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Marshall Pailet - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company
Best Direction of a Play in a Community Theatre Production
Lou Trapani - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck
Best Direction of a Play in a Professional Theatre Production
Jason O'Connell - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage
Best Hair Design in a Community Theatre Production
Danielle Masterson - DROWSY CHAPERONE - County Players
Best Hair Design in a Professional Theatre Production
Matthew Oliver - RAGTIME - Mac-haydn Theater
Best Lighting Design in a Community Theatre
Garrett Coons/RJ Rapoza - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre444
Best lighting design in a Professional Theatre Production
Jake DeGroot - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company
Best Musical in a Community Theatre Production
THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck
Best Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company
Best Play in a Community Theatre Production
PUFFS - Rarely Done Productions
Best Play in a Professional Theatre Production
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage
Best Professional Dance Production
The Nutcracker - Crouse Hinds Theater
Best Set Design in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Keli Snyder - MAMMA MIA - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck
Best Set Design of a Musical in a Professional Theatre Production
Paul Tate dePoo III - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company
Best Set Design of a Play in a Community Theatre Production
Patrick McGrif - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck
Best Set Design of a Play in a Professional Theatre Production
Sandra Goldmark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Syracuse Stage
Best Supporting Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Jack McAuliff - THE MUSIC MAN - Center for the Arts of Homer
Best Supporting Actor in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Lou Trapani - THE DRESSER - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck
Best Supporting Actor in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Eric Fleising - BETTER - Bridge Street Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Rhoyle - RENT - Redhouse
Best Supporting Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Musical
Emily Woolever - MAMMA MIA - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck
Best Supporting Actress in a Community Theatre Production of a Play
Alyssa Otoski-Keim - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
Best Supporting Actress in a Play of a Professional Theatre Production
Lilli Komurek - ALMOST, MAINE - Redhouse
Best Supporting Actress in a Professional Theatre Production of a Musical
Cathryn Wake - LOCH NESS - The Rev Theatre Company
