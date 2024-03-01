Winner of Hoff-Barthelson Music School Flute Composition Competition Revealed

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has announced Joseph Fong as the winner of the Hoff-Barthelson Music School Flute Composition Competition. Fong's composition "Suite Miniature" was unanimously chosen by the judges from among 38 submissions received from across the globe, including entries from the United States, United Arab Emirates, Portugal, Brazil, Italy, and Mexico. The competition entries were judged anonymously before the winner was selected.

Despite not being a professional musician, Fong, a Bronxville resident and the proud parent of two HBMS students, has ardently pursued music composition as a lifelong passion. His musical prowess has garnered recognition in various North American and international competitions. Fong's musical journey traces back to his piano studies with Gabriel Kwok in his hometown of Hong Kong, further solidified by a Licentiate diploma in piano performance from Trinity College London. He graduated summa cum laude from Yale University, obtaining master’s degrees in architecture and business administration. At Yale, he honed his skills in music composition under the tutelage of Jonathan Berger.

Fong's accolades include the First Prize in the University of Notre Dame Magnificat Choir Composition Competition in 2020 and the Basilica Schola Composition Competition in 2021. His compositions have also triumphed in international arenas such as the 2023 Franco Composition Contest organized by The Guild of Carillonneurs in North America (GCNA). Additionally, his works have been premiered by esteemed ensembles including KC VITAs in Kansas City, Cambridge Chamber Singers in Boston, and St. Luke's Episcopal Church Choir in Bethesda, Maryland.

The winning composition, "Suite Miniature," a captivating ensemble piece comprising three distinct movements, is set to make its world premiere at Hoff-Barthelson Music School's highly anticipated Music of Our Time Festival on May 19, 2024. The performance, featuring the School’s Flute Clubs, will showcase Fong's unparalleled creativity and mastery of composition.

"Suite Miniature," meticulously crafted for a six-part flute ensemble, epitomizes brevity and diversity, with each movement offering a unique musical narrative within a concise timeframe. Fong's composition skillfully explores the expressive potential of the flute instrument family, captivating audiences with its enchanting melodies and rhythmic intricacies.

Donna Elaine, Co-Director of the School’s Flute Ensembles, commended Fong's composition, remarking, "The piece showcases the flute's versatility with its long lyric lines and dynamic rhythms." Co-Director Joseph Piscitelli echoed her sentiments, highlighting the unanimous decision to select Fong's composition based on its sheer beauty and universal appeal across all flute groups.

In recognition of his exceptional achievement, Mr. Fong has been awarded a prize of $750.

Hoff-Barthelson’s Flute Clubs invite flutists of all ages to participate in three vibrant ensembles: Junior Flutes, Flute Club, and the Adult Flute Choir. These ensembles grace the School’s major festivals and unite for the annual Flute Plus event, a celebration of all things flute featuring performances, premieres, and educational sessions.



