Wanda Sykes Brings PLEASE & THANK YOU TOUR to the Staller Center in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wanda Sykes is coming to the Staller Center on October 18, 2024, in her Please & Thank You Tour as part of the Staller Center’s Fall 2024 Season! Tickets for Wanda Sykes are on sale April 10th for Staller Center Members and April 12 for the general public.

Want to buy early? Become a Friend of Staller Member here. Once logged in as a member, you can purchase your Wanda Sykes tickets before the general public.

Wanda Sykes brings razor-sharp wit and unapologetic humor to the stage, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience that leaves you laughing long after the curtains close.

Wanda Sykes is an Emmy-winning stand-up comic, writer, actress, and producer who has been entertaining audiences for over twenty years. She has ranked among Entertainment Weekly's “25 Funniest People in America” and her peers have called her “one of the funniest stand-up comics” in the field.

With her first major tour in six years, Fourteen-time Emmy Wanda Sykes is bringing her sharp wit, observational humor, and fearless commentary on the things that matter most to the Main Stage. Upheaving the every day with her irreverent takes, Sykes’ performances are equally thought-provoking and tear-inducing, uproariously funny.

In 2023, Wanda was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Nominations: Two for her Netflix special Wanda Sykes; I’m an Entertainer (her sixth stand-up special ) and another for her role as ‘Gladys Murphy’ in Crank Yankers, a role she originated in 2004. In 2020, she received Emmy nominations for both her role as real-life comic ‘Moms Mabley’ in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and for her voice work as ‘Gladys Murphy’ in Crank Yankers. Wanda’s guest-starring role on ABC’s Black-ish also brought her two back-to-back Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series” in 2017 and 2018. Her fifth standup special, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal is streaming on Netflix and was nominated for two 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards; “Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special” and “Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special.” The special also received a Broadcast Critic Award nomination. Not to mention her starring roles in fan favorites like The New Adventures of Old Christine, co-starring Julia Louise-Dreyfus, and HBO's critically acclaimed The Chris Rock Show. She has also appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Broady City, House of Lies, and many others.

The Staller Center for the Arts announces a new season on April 19. The new season includes many astounding artists and performances. Season highlights include Wanda Sykes, Renée Elise Goldsberry, John Pizzarelli, Jackie Evancho, and more! Tickets for the Fall 2024 Season will be available on May 3rd to the general public at stallercenter.com. Early and First Access to all season tickets is available for Staller Center Members.

In advance of the Fall Season announcement, the Staller Center is excited to announce a pre-sale of Wanda Sykes: Please & Thank You Tour. The tour is on sale for Staller Center Members on April 10th and for the general public on April 12. Tickets can be purchased here.