Walking On Water Productions Presents THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY

Walking on Water Productions (WoW) presents their 2023 season production The World According to Snoopy!!! - a playful, energetic musical based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz that boasts bright melodies, clever lyrics, and iconic characters. A true crowd pleaser, the show is sure to delight and inspire audience members of all ages.

Led by Priscilla Hummel, director/choreographer, and music director Em Ludek, WoW's creative team includes Jaime Warburton (dramaturgy), AmarA*jk (scenic design), Ainsley Anderson and Andrea Mejuto (costume design), and Claire Chesne (lighting design). The cast includes Jack Hopkins as Snoopy, Paul Morgan as Charlie Brown, Lisa Podulka as Sally, Jaime Warburton as Lucy, Ryan Crooker as Linus, Mia Graff as Peppermint Patty, and Sirus Desnoes and Jessie Karlin as swings/Woodstock.

The production is stage managed by Elizabeth Fresquez with Deletris Bryant as assistant stage manager. The team is rounded out by Nicole-Bethany Onwuka (assistant to the director), Scott Miller (audio engineer), and student interns Adam Gossen (scenic/props artistry) and Jocelyn Hsu (production assistant and scenic/props artistry).

"I cannot wait for audiences to experience this show with us!" says founder and producing artistic director, Priscilla Hummel. "This engaging, uplifting musical is not one to miss-the entire cast is dynamite, and the creative team has created a truly authentic world which brings these timeless, beloved characters to life. The story is humorous as well as poignant, and its relevant themes and ideas will resonate with everyone. Each artist on board is eager to share plenty of fun, wit, and joy with our Tompkins County community this summer."

The World According to Snoopy!!! will run for two weekends from July 7-16 at Kitchen Theatre Company, located at 417 West State Street in Ithaca, NY. Performances are July 7 at 7:00pm, July 8 and 9 at 2:00pm, July 13 and 14 at 7:00pm, and July 15 and 16 at 2:00pm. Tickets are $16 for adults, $11 for students, and $6 for children; the performance on July 13 is pay-what-you-will. Tickets are available online and at the door, and seating is general admission. Online ticketing can be accessed at Click Here.

This program is made possible, in part, with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants program from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the office of the Governor and NYS Legislature, and from Tompkins County; administered by the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County. Additional support comes from the Legacy Foundation of Tompkins County, the NYSCA-A.R.T./New York Creative Opportunity Fund (A Statewide Theatre Regrant Program), and our production sponsors: Travis Hyde Properties, Visions Federal Credit Union, Tompkins Community Bank, The Hilton Garden Inn Ithaca, Mansour Jewelers, the Mediation & Law Office of Iska Ziver, Cayuga Health, Elwyn & Palmer Engineering Consultants, and Jamie Love Photography. WoW is also grateful for in-kind donations from CSP Management, the Ithaca Savage Club, and Tri-Cities Opera. The production is part of the Kitchen Sink Series, a program of Kitchen Theatre Company to support the diverse community of local artists and performing groups.

Walking on Water Productions is a nonprofit musical theatre company in its seventh season. Past productions include Godspell (2017), The Fantasticks (2018), Katrina, A New Musical (2019), A Virtual Cabaret (2020), Comfort Food (2021), A Year with Frog and Toad (2021), Now. Here. This. (2022), and WoW's NoW: Walking on Water's New Original Works (2022). WoW's mission is to empower local theatre artists by training, collaborating with, and showcasing them through production opportunities, internships, and educational workshops that provide individual development and community connection; together, we present both new and existing works that appeal to multi-generational audiences.

The World According to Snoopy!!! by Charles Schultz includes creative associates Warren Lockhart, Arthur Whitelaw, and Michael L. Grace, with music by Larry Grossman and lyrics by Hal Hackady. Schulz' original book is revised by Kaitlin Hopkins, Adam Cates, and Larry Grossman, with some new lyrics by Andrew Lippa, and musical direction and orchestration by Greg Bolin.