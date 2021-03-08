WISH YOU WERE HEAR Beware The Ides Of March to Feature Dust Bowl Faeries and Lorkin O'Reilly

The 6th episode of WYWH, Beware the Ides of March will feature the of dark humor of the Dust Bowl Faeries duet with special guest Scottish balladeer Lorkin O'Reilly.

Together they present a sardonic salute to the one year anniversary of the closure of live music venues across New York, and the world. Dust Bowl Faeries enchants and amuses with dark cabaret songs on accordion, guitar and musical saw. O'Reilly will envelop you in a tapestry of exquisitely executed indie folk-rock ballads.

The show is produced by Experiential Design Artist Corey Aldrich and will broadcast LIVE from the Club Helsinki stage in historic Hudson, New York. Tickets are available on a donation basis to support the musicians in these difficult times of ongoing closure. The show begins at 8:00pm EST/NY streaming from a private YouTube link, which is emailed to guests when they register for tickets.

Learn more at https://helsinkihudson.ticketfly.com/e/wish-you-were-hear-v-135043640163/ or at https://dustbowlfaeries.com/wishyouwerehere/.

The virtual variety show 'Wish You Were Hear,' features the wistful verses and morbid amusements of house band Dust Bowl Faeries, paired with a curated program of monthly musical special guests. WYWH is a live event, produced by Experiential Design Artist Corey Aldrich at the acclaimed live music venue Club Helsinki, in Hudson NY. The show is recorded LIVE before a streamed audience.