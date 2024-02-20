Visual Studies Workshop Opens Applications For Project Space Residency

Visual Studies Workshop (VSW), the nationally-known nonprofit center dedicated to experimental and expansive approaches to photography, film and media arts, has announced the open application period for its Project Space Residency Program. Applications are due by April 5, 2024.

For more than 50 years VSW has provided time, space and resources for artists from all over the world to expand their practice and continue ongoing projects. VSW supports artists in any stage of their career who are working in photography, film, or media art by offering four-week Project Space Residencies at VSW in Rochester, NY. Project Space Residency alumni include Crystal Z Campbell, Ahndraya Parlato, Joshua Rashaad McFadden, Samantha Box, Anna Kipervaser, Ephraim Asili, and Aspen Mays, among others.

"The Project Space Residency is a place for artists who are pushing the boundaries of their mediums," comments Hernease Davis, VSW Assistant Curator of Education and Public Programs. "Whether they are working through ongoing projects or attempting brand new directions, Visual Studies Workshop's facilities and archive materials are a unique resource that have been a creative catalyst to artists for decades."

Project Space Residents receive 24/7 access to a private studio, digital printing equipment, and an analog darkroom. They also receive a stipend of $1,000, plus $250 for supplies, a $500 travel budget for those traveling from outside the Rochester region, and accessible housing. All Residents receive the support of VSW's digital printing technician, program assistants, consultations with curators on staff, and research support in VSW's collections.

The Project Space Residency also provides opportunities for artists to engage with the public through public lectures and Open Studios.

Applications are open to U.S. based and International Artists working in photography, film or media art. Each year, a jury panel consisting of VSW staff, past resident artists, and guest curators review applications to select up to 16 artists for four-week terms. This year, the jury includes Aaron Turner, Almudena Escobar López, and Asha Iman Veal.

More information and application instructions can be found at vsw.org. Application fee is $10. Applications are due by April 5, 2024 and applicants will receive notification by July 1, 2024.



Image Credit: Saint Piñero (VSW Project Space Resident Fall 2023); courtesy VSW