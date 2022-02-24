Velocity Irish Dance Announced At Patchogue Theatre

Award-winning Irish steppers Velocity Irish Dance bring their 21st Century dance moves to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) on Friday, March 11 at 8:00PM.

Patchogue Theatre currently requires patrons to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend events. View our COVID-19 Policy for details.

Velocity is the next generation in Irish tap. Honoring past traditions but blasting them feet first into the 21st century, Velocity breaks away from the idea of what an Irish dance show is to one that is expressive, free, fast-paced and edgy, driven by passion and pride!

The show is led by five-time World Champion Irish dancer, David Geaney and World Irish Dance Champion, Tyler Schwartz, who are joined on stage by a motley crew of mind-blowing musicians and an old school scratch DJ. It's nothing like you've ever seen before!

Two illustrious Irish hoofers come together in an intimate, no-nonsense jam session of impossible scuffles, shuffles and every time step in between - VELOCITY is a high-octane celebration of the past, present and future of Irish dance!

Dingle native, David Geaney, a five-time World Champion Dancer, is taking the world by storm. After an illustrious competitive career, amassing numerous major titles including All Ireland, European, All Scotland and Great Britain Championships alongside his five world titles, he has now set his sights on choreographing and performing to audiences worldwide.

In 2011, David took part in and won TG4's An Jig Gig. In 2012, he went on to win Kerry's Got Talent, pitting his talents against dancers, singers, and musicians alike. David joined his first show at a mere 18 years of age, and has been the lead dancer in numerous productions in his short career so far, performing at the World Surfing Championships in France and all across the USA with world-renowned Joanie Madden and Cherish the Ladies, to name just a few.

David was awarded the 2014 Man of the Year by the Irish Dancing Magazine and has amassed over 5 million views online for various performances. He is most famed for being The Dingle Dancer, performing to the masses of tourists nightly in his family's famous pub, The Dingle Pub!

Recent highlights include appearing on RTE's "The Late Late Show" performing as a solo artist, performing alongside his band in the 3Arena, reaching the live semi-finals of the world's biggest talent show Britain's Got Talent and graduating with an honors degree in Maths and Economics from the University of Limerick.

Arguably his greatest achievement was fulfilling his lifelong dream of seeing his name in lights in Times Square, New York - when he starred in Velocity's run at The New Victory Theater in 2018. His sights are now set on further goals with Velocity and a worldwide tour!

Lobby and bar concessions open at 7pm. Tickets range between $39.00 - $69.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Tickets can always be purchased online at PatchogueTheatre.org. i??For a complete listing of shows visit PatchogueTheatre.org.