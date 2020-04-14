VIDEO: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Continues to Practice Virtually

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

While Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concerts are cancelled for the foreseeable future, the musicians are finding ways to continue playing, and they are sharing their music virtually!

The Buffalo Philharmonic has been sharing videos on social media of their musicians practicing.

Check out a few of the videos below!

BPO percussionist Dinesh Joseph shows us how he is staying in shape at home with a French American Rudimental Snare Solo by Joseph Tompkins. Not quite a walk in the park or a trip to the gym, but still effective! ?#PlayOnBPO #StayStrongBuffalo pic.twitter.com/Zb5zfAmh6Q - BuffaloPhilharmonicOrchestra (@BPOrchestra) April 8, 2020

Happy Friday! We hope you enjoy this duet from Principal Cellist Roman Mekinulov and his son Ben, performing their own take on @2CELLOS' "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC!

a??#PlayOnBPO #StayStrongBuffalo #BPORocks pic.twitter.com/zFnuhNGoXJ - BuffaloPhilharmonicOrchestra (@BPOrchestra) April 3, 2020

Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," performed by Concertmaster Nikki Chooi and his wife, Joanne.

"I would like to give a huge shout-out to my colleagues of the BPO and all the other musicians in the world for their unrelenting strength and positivity."#PlayOnBPO #StayStrongBuffalo pic.twitter.com/x7BASFkR34 - BuffaloPhilharmonicOrchestra (@BPOrchestra) April 2, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You