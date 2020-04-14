Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Continues to Practice Virtually

Apr. 14, 2020  

While Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concerts are cancelled for the foreseeable future, the musicians are finding ways to continue playing, and they are sharing their music virtually!

The Buffalo Philharmonic has been sharing videos on social media of their musicians practicing.

Check out a few of the videos below!



