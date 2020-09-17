Utica College Dance Company Returns For the Fall Semester

This year, the 30-member team is working to learn dances while social distancing.

The Utica College Dance Company has returned for the fall semester, The Tangerine reports.

Most events are cancelled, including the sporting events that UCDC usually performs at, but they are still hoping to attend competitions.

This year, the 30-member team is working to learn dances while social distancing.

"We always love seeing our members come back each year and getting new members," said Emily Kadin, the secretary and webmaster for the team. . "Our team grows every year."

"We used to practice in the Athletic Center," Kadin said. "Now we practice outside in the Residential Quad, every student must wear a mask and stay six feet apart."

Despite the changes, Kadin says that the bond the team has is still there.

"What I hope the team never loses is the bond and the excitement that the whole team has when we all show up for practice," she said. "And when we cheer each other on for different events."

Read more on The Tangerine.

