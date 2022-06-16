Universal Preservation Hall Announces Shows for the 2022 Season

Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs has announced an amazing line-up of shows to add to your calendar this season.

They have announced another addition to their In the Round series, the opportunity to let loose at their upcoming silent disco, a few notable names sharing new avenues of their talent, a few holiday classics to bring in December and so much more!

Silent Disco

7 p.m. July 29, 2022

Dance like no one's watching! Pick your music, but no one knows what you are listening to! Grab your headphones, pick your music and make the Silent Disco your own as you tear up the dance floor. This event is like no other where the options are endless, and the party becomes completely customizable.

An Evening You Can't Refuse with Gianni Russo

7:30 p.m. August 5, 2022

Gianni Russo is most well-known from his iconic role in The Godfather, as well as other film and television credits. Join us as Gianni Russo inspires audiences with the legendary journey of his music, storytelling of his life and acting career.

Country Thunder: Country Legends Tribute

7:30 p.m. August 20, 2022

Country Legends Tribute Tour is now firmly established as North Americas #1 Country Music Tribute show featuring the music of the biggest names on the American scene including Garth Brooks, Shania Twain and Keith Urban!

In the Round Series: KAINA and LI & The Little Idea

7 p.m. October 1, 2022

KAINA has created generational music that surpasses borders, a unified expression of her native Chicago coupled with her Venezuelan and Guatemalan heritage. LI & the Little Idea is a true music lover's dream band offering listeners an experiential journey across various regions and eras of American music. It's lyrical, it's "dancy," it's authentic and it's real.

Cordâme - Da Vinci Inventions

8 p.m. October 14, 2022

Composer Jean Félix Mailloux interprets music inspired by the Italian Renaissance. This show of music and jazz will make you experience a whole range of emotions with surprising music, transcending beauty and wonder.

7:30 p.m. October 29, 2022

Isaac Mizrahi, an actor, host, writer, designer, and producer of 30 years, now brings his singing talent to UPH for the first time! A Cabaret style performance you can't miss.

Justin Roberts (Not Ready for Naptime)

6 p.m. November 10, 2022/ School Day Performance at 10:30 a.m.

For nearly 20 years, Justin Roberts has been creating the soundtrack to families' lives, helping kids navigate the joys and sorrows of growing up while allowing parents to remember their own childhoods.

It's a Jazzy Christmas

7:30 p.m. December 16, 2022

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and It's a Jazzy Christmas has all your favorite holiday songs!

Remembering the Fifties Holiday Show

7:30 p.m. December 17, 2022

Celebrate the holidays with a salute to The Platters! This four-person tribute group brings their hits like "Only You" and "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes" to life with a Motown live band!

The Queen's Cartoonist

7:30 p.m. December 22, 2022

The Queen's Cartoonists play music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation. Performances are synched to videos of the original films while the band leads the audience through a world of multi-instrumental mayhem and comedy!

Samara Joy

8 p.m. December 23, 2022

Samara Joy has dug deep to discover her jazz roots, without losing sight of the innate simplicity that makes her sound shine. With a voice as smooth as velvet, Joy's star seems to rise with each performance!