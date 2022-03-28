Ukraine Band DAKHABRAKHA Will Perform a Benefit Concert in Port Washington

Landmark on Main Street and World Music Institute (WMI) will present DakhaBrakha on April 1st, 2022. The performance will take place in the Jeanne Rimsky Theater at Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main Street, Port Washington, at 8pm. Tickets are $46, $39, $36 and are available online at Landmarkonmainstreet.org.

Based out of Kyiv, Ukraine, DakhaBrakha have toured the world multiple times over sharing their culture and unique musical stylings. The band was forced to cut their Ukrainian tour short due to the Russian invasion; Landmark and WMI are thrilled that the group is able to continue their international tour and play in Port Washington, NY. The Jeanne Rimsky Theater is the only venue on Long Island where DakhaBrakha will be performing.

Thanks to generous sponsorship from Mara and Baron Silverstein, Landmark on Main Street will be donating 100% of their ticket share, which is 50% of all sales, to the Afya Foundation, a New York based charity which is currently working with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health to deliver vitally needed health and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine. Afya is also active in supporting humanitarian efforts in Poland to help refugees from the war.

Landmark and WMI also invite concert attendees to a pre-show reception and open bar for $75, with all proceeds from the reception going to Afya Foundation. A representative from Afya Foundation will speak during the reception about their ongoing work in Poland and Ukraine. The reception will be from 6:00pm to 7:30pm the night of the show. Tickets for the reception are also available on Landmark's website.

DakhaBrakha is a world music quartet from Kyiv, Ukraine. Self-proclaimed as an "ethno-chaos" band, DakhaBrakha creates completely original music by mixing the old and the new. The name DakhaBrakha means "give/take" in the old Ukrainian language. Accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African, Russian and Australian traditional instrumentation, the quartet's astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture. The band boasts specialists in Ukrainian folklore and music, and their sound mixes everything from pop-punk to traditional Ukrainian songs.

About Landmark on Main Street

Landmark on Main Street is a not-for-profit whose mission is to enhance the spirit and enrich the lives of the residents of Port Washington and the surrounding region by bringing the performing arts to the community and the community to the performing arts. After being closed for 18 months due to Covid-19, The Jeanne Rimsky Theater reopened in September 2021. Landmark presents over 75 world-class performances and community events each year: www.Landmarkonmainstreet.org