USITT â€” Giving Day Appeal Raises Thousands For Institute

USITT's first-ever Giving Day, a contribution challenge event held on Saturday, October 26, was a tremendous success. The event, a part of the Institute's Setting the Next Stage fundraising campaign, raised more than $54,000.



Giving Day was an entirely online event with appeals from a number of individuals throughout most social media channels and via email. The appeals also helped spread the word about the industry-wide impact that the Institute has on life-long learning, safety and health, and international engagement.



Monies that the Institute raises during the Setting the Next Stage campaign will assure USITT's continued impact for years to come, according to Mark Shanda, campaign co-chair and former president of the Institute.



"From our first multi-year pledge by an early career member of just a few dollars a year to the largest of our corporate sponsors, people and businesses affected by the mission of USITT are showing their commitment to this vital organization through their generous support," said Shanda.



The day was structured around hourly challenges by corporations, individuals, and Institute commissions and committees to encourage giving by doubling - and in some cases tripling - individual contributions made during particular hours.



The total giving exceeded an arbitrary goal by approximately five percent, while the total number of unique contributors overwhelmed expectations by more than 150 percent.



"We are humbled by the support of so many of our members and friends," said Executive Director David Grindle. "Setting the Next Stage is the most ambitious fundraising endeavor in the Institute's history and our success on Giving Day shows us all how important USITT is to so many people."



Total amounts raised on Giving Day are from unaudited initial reports and therefore are subject to change.



Shanda reports that, including Giving Day, USITT already has raised nearly 90 percent of the Setting the Next Stage campaign goal of $600,000. The campaign continues until the Institute's 60th Annual Conference & Stage Expo to be held in Houston, April 1-4, 2020.



To be a part of Setting the Next Stage, learn more at usitt.org/donate.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You