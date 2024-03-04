US Army Ambassadors Will Play Free Concert at UPH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The internationally acclaimed Jazz Ambassadors of Washington, DC will continue its long tradition of presenting free public performances when they appear in Saratoga Springs, NY at Universal Preservation Hall 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024. The Jazz Ambassadors’ concert in Saratoga Springs is presented by Proctors Collaborative.

The Jazz Ambassadors is the official touring big band of the United States Army. Formed in 1969, this 19-member ensemble has received great acclaim at home and abroad performing America's greatest original art form, jazz.

Concerts by the Jazz Ambassadors are programmed to entertain all types of audiences. The band’s diverse repertoire includes big band swing, bebop, Latin, contemporary jazz, standards, popular tunes, traditional New Orleans jazz, vocals and patriotic selections, many of which are written or arranged by members of the Jazz Ambassadors.

The Jazz Ambassadors have appeared in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India and throughout Europe. Recent notable performances include concerts at the Toronto Jazz Festival, the Richmond Jazz Festival at Maymont, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Jazz Education Network Conference and an appearance on The Colbert Report. Gordon Goodwin, Bobby Shew, Ernie Watts and the Dave Brubeck All-Star Quintet are just a few of the outstanding jazz artists who have shared the stage with the Jazz Ambassadors. The band has been featured in joint concerts with Marvin Hamlisch and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, the Seattle Symphony Pops, the Colorado Pops Orchestra and the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. The band’s rigorous touring schedule and reputation for excellence has earned it the title “America’s Big Band.”

For additional information about the Jazz Ambassadors’ performance in Saratoga Springs, please contact the Box Office at Proctors, in person, online by visiting atuph.org or via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.