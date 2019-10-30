Tramps Like Usâ€“The Number One Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band in The World Is Coming To The Colonial Theatre

Berkshire Theatre Group will present Tramps Like Us-The Number One Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band in The World at The Colonial Theatre on Friday, November 22 at 8pm. Tickets are $25.

With 30 years of road-tested musicianship and a repertoire of over 140 songs, this high energy band delivers Bruce Springsteen's iconic rockers and ballads. Formed in 1990, Tramps Like Us has performed Springsteen's classic hits such as "Dancing In the Dark," "Born in the U.S.A.," "Thunder Road," "Badlands" and so many more in over 2,000 concerts to over 1 million fans.

Tramps Like Us is the only tribute band to be endorsed by members of Springsteen's team, such as former producer and manager Mike Appel, and the official Springsteen Radio Station, E Street Radio on Sirius XM, who said, "If you're a big Bruce fan, you've probably seen tribute bands... and the best of them all is Tramps Like Us." Tramps Like Us was also selected by the NFL as the premier Springsteen tribute band to perform at two major events surrounding Super Bowl XLVIII in New Jersey.

Members of Tramps Like Us include: Ken Hope (Piano, Organ, Keyboards and Vocals), Marty Matelli (Drums and Percussion), Mark Salore (Vocals and Guitar), son of legendary saxophonist David Sanborn, Jonathan Sanborn (Bass Guitar and Vocals) and John Winton (Saxophones, Keyboards, Guitar and Vocals).

There will be pre-show entertainment by Jack Waldheim in The Garage (located in the lobby of The Colonial Theatre) at 6:30pm. Refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar.

Tickets to Tramps Like Us are $25 and to purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





