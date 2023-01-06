Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Touring Duo Soulstice Sound Performs Valentine's Day Cabaret At Fort Salem Theater

Soulstice Sound is an intimate, acoustic act dazzling audiences through their epic vocal and instrumental prowess on guitar, piano, and percussion.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Fort Salem Theater recently announced a one-night-only special event to take place on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14th at 7:30PM.

A duo onstage and off, Soulstice Sound features husband-and-wife team Alexandra Ncube and Sean Mullaney who provide a soulful offering of popular hits spanning several decades. From standards in Classic Rock to Jazz and Pop, Soulstice Sound is an intimate, acoustic act dazzling audiences through their epic vocal and instrumental prowess on guitar, piano, and percussion.

This one-night-only event takes the Fort Salem Theater Cabaret Room stage on Valentine's Day, February 14th 2023, at 7:30PM. Tickets are $36 for standard seating, or $100 for VIP table seating for two, or $185 for a VIP table of four, which comes with a complimentary bottle of wine or champagne. Limited seating is available now at www.FortSalem.com.

For two years, Alexandra Ncube starred in the hit musical The Book of Mormon, leading both the Broadway national tour and London West End productions as Nabalungi. She has also been seen on stage in Spring Awakening (Martha), Avenue Q (Gary Coleman), Rent (Mimi), and The Who's Tommy (Acid Queen), among others. Prior to forming Soulstice Sound with her husband Sean, Alexandra toured and performed with numerous bands including The Instant Classics and Brock Pro Entertainment.

Sean Mullaney is a singer, musician and actor who recently toured and performed as "Robert Plant" in Mr. Jimmy: A Led Zeppelin Revival. Additional concert tours include The Alexander Project: a Tribute to the music of Hamilton, The Instant Classics, and numerous events with bRockway/Brock Pro Entertainment. Theatrically, Sean has performed leading roles in Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus) in London, Once (Guy) at Seacost Repertory Theater, Spring Awakening (Otto) at The Phoenix Theatre Company, and Rent (Roger) at Scottsdale Desert Stages, opposite his wife, Alexandra.

Additional concerts recently announced for the Fort Salem stage include local bluegrass band Cedar Ridge, who will perform on the mainstage on Saturday, April 1st, and River Of Dreams: A Billy Joel Tribute Concert on Friday, May 19th. The theatrical season includes Spring Awakening (March 17-26), You're A Good Man Charlie Brown (May 5-14), Footloose (June 23-July 2), Corn: The Musical (July 7-8), The Pirates of Penzance (August 11-20), The Rocky Horror Show (October 20-31), A Midsummer Night's Dream (November 16-19), and There's Still Definitely No Business Like Snow Business (December 8-10). Tickets for all events are now on sale at www.FortSalem.com.




