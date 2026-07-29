Photos: ANNIE at Cortland Repertory Theatre
The cast includes Molly Glowacki and Autumn Socha sharing the title role, with direction by Dougie Robbins.
Cortland Repertory Theatre is now presenting Annie at the Little York Pavilion in Preble. Check out photos from the production below!
Featuring a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin, Annie is based on Little Orphan Annie by permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
The production is directed by Dougie Robbins, with choreography by Andrea Dotto and music direction by Canaan Harris.
The creative team also includes Production Stage Manager Paige Willis, Assistant Stage Manager Carley Bishop, Set Designer Rozy Isquith, Lighting Designer Annmarie Duggan, Costume Designer Andrea Herrera, Sound Designer Kyle Jensen, Props Designer Lillian To, and Technical Director Kai Hancock.
Annie opened July 29 and runs through August 14 at the Little York Pavilion (6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble). For tickets and more information, call 800-427-6160 or visit www.cortlandrep.org.
Photos by Ben Wells, courtesy of Cortland Repertory Theatre.
Cooper Arbisi and Molly Glowacki
Brooke Melton, Autumn Socha and Robert Bigley
Brooke Melton, Molly Glowacki and the cast of ANNIE
Brooke Melton, Molly Glowacki and the cast of ANNIE
Amy Warsaw and the cast of ANNIE
Photo Credit: Ben Wells, supplied by Cortland Repertory Theatre.
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