Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More

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Broadway's Shereen Pimentel leads the cast of Oklahoma! as Laurey in Francesca Zambello's new production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic at The Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown, New York. Check out new production photos.

Pimentel, whose recent credits include West Side Story, Evita, and Cats: The Jellicle Ball, stars alongside Michael Adams, Erik Nordstrom, Holly Twyford, Kate Morton, Peter Murphy, and a company of performers in the Festival's new staging of the beloved musical.

Featuring unforgettable songs, sweeping choreography, and the timeless romance between Laurey and Curly, Oklahoma! remains one of the defining works of the American musical theatre canon.

Read our interview with Shereen here!

Photo Credit: Kayleen Bertrand/The Glimmerglass Festival



Shereen Pimentel and Ensemble

Michael Adams, Erik Nordstrom

Shereen Pimentel

Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams

Shereen Pimentel

Erik Nordstrom and Ensemble

The Company of OKLAHOMA!

Erik Nordstrom

Kate Morton

Jose Olivares and Troy Cook

Gregory Sliskovich and Erin Alford

Holly Twyford, Shereen Pimentel

Michael Adams , Shereen Pimentel, and Company

Holly Twyford and Michael Adams

Shereen Pimentel, Erik Nordstrom, Michael Adams

Shereen Pimentel, Erik Nordstrom

Shereen Pimentel and Company

Shereen Pimentel

Shereen Pimentel, Kate Morton

Peter Murphy

Peter Murphy and Company

Shereen Pimentel, Holly Twyford, Michael Adams

The Company of OKLAHOMA!

The Company of OKLAHOMA!

The Company of OKLAHOMA!

The Company of OKLAHOMA!

Shereen Pimentel and Michael Adams

William Raskin, Gregory Sliskovich, and Nicholas Huff

Gregory Sliskovich

Kate Morton, Gregory Sliskovich

Shereen Pimentel and Company

Shereen Pimentel and Company

Kate Morton, Shereen Pimental,

Shereen Pimental, Kate Morton

Peter Murphy

Peter Murphy and Company

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