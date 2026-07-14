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Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More

Broadway's Shereen Pimentel leads Francesca Zambello's new production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic in Cooperstown.

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Broadway's Shereen Pimentel leads the cast of Oklahoma! as Laurey in Francesca Zambello's new production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic at The Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown, New York. Check out new production photos.

Pimentel, whose recent credits include West Side Story, Evita, and Cats: The Jellicle Ball, stars alongside Michael Adams, Erik Nordstrom, Holly Twyford, Kate Morton, Peter Murphy, and a company of performers in the Festival's new staging of the beloved musical.

Featuring unforgettable songs, sweeping choreography, and the timeless romance between Laurey and Curly, Oklahoma! remains one of the defining works of the American musical theatre canon.

Read our interview with Shereen here!

Photo Credit: Kayleen Bertrand/The Glimmerglass Festival

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Shereen Pimentel and Ensemble

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Michael Adams, Erik Nordstrom

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Shereen Pimentel

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Shereen Pimentel

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Erik Nordstrom and Ensemble

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


The Company of OKLAHOMA!

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Erik Nordstrom

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Kate Morton

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Jose Olivares and Troy Cook

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Gregory Sliskovich and Erin Alford

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Holly Twyford, Shereen Pimentel

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Michael Adams , Shereen Pimentel, and Company

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Holly Twyford and Michael Adams

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Shereen Pimentel, Erik Nordstrom, Michael Adams

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Shereen Pimentel, Erik Nordstrom

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Shereen Pimentel and Company

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Shereen Pimentel

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Shereen Pimentel, Kate Morton

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Peter Murphy

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Peter Murphy and Company

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Shereen Pimentel, Holly Twyford, Michael Adams

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


The Company of OKLAHOMA!

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


The Company of OKLAHOMA!

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


The Company of OKLAHOMA!

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


The Company of OKLAHOMA!

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Shereen Pimentel and Michael Adams

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


William Raskin, Gregory Sliskovich, and Nicholas Huff

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Gregory Sliskovich

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Kate Morton, Gregory Sliskovich

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Shereen Pimentel and Company

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Shereen Pimentel and Company

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Kate Morton, Shereen Pimental,

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Shereen Pimental, Kate Morton

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Peter Murphy

Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More Image


Peter Murphy and Company

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