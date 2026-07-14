Photos/Video: OKLAHOMA! At Glimmerglass Festival Starring Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams and More
Broadway's Shereen Pimentel leads Francesca Zambello's new production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic in Cooperstown.
Broadway's Shereen Pimentel leads the cast of Oklahoma! as Laurey in Francesca Zambello's new production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic at The Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown, New York. Check out new production photos.
Pimentel, whose recent credits include West Side Story, Evita, and Cats: The Jellicle Ball, stars alongside Michael Adams, Erik Nordstrom, Holly Twyford, Kate Morton, Peter Murphy, and a company of performers in the Festival's new staging of the beloved musical.
Featuring unforgettable songs, sweeping choreography, and the timeless romance between Laurey and Curly, Oklahoma! remains one of the defining works of the American musical theatre canon.
Read our interview with Shereen here!
Photo Credit: Kayleen Bertrand/The Glimmerglass Festival
Shereen Pimentel and Ensemble
Michael Adams, Erik Nordstrom
Shereen Pimentel
Shereen Pimentel, Michael Adams
Shereen Pimentel
Erik Nordstrom and Ensemble
The Company of OKLAHOMA!
Erik Nordstrom
Kate Morton
Jose Olivares and Troy Cook
Gregory Sliskovich and Erin Alford
Holly Twyford, Shereen Pimentel
Michael Adams , Shereen Pimentel, and Company
Holly Twyford and Michael Adams
Shereen Pimentel, Erik Nordstrom, Michael Adams
Shereen Pimentel, Erik Nordstrom
Shereen Pimentel and Company
Shereen Pimentel
Shereen Pimentel, Kate Morton
Peter Murphy
Peter Murphy and Company
Shereen Pimentel, Holly Twyford, Michael Adams
The Company of OKLAHOMA!
The Company of OKLAHOMA!
The Company of OKLAHOMA!
The Company of OKLAHOMA!
Shereen Pimentel and Michael Adams
William Raskin, Gregory Sliskovich, and Nicholas Huff
Gregory Sliskovich
Kate Morton, Gregory Sliskovich
Shereen Pimentel and Company
Shereen Pimentel and Company
Kate Morton, Shereen Pimental,
Shereen Pimental, Kate Morton
Peter Murphy
Peter Murphy and Company
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