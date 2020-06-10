Theatre Rhinoceros Presents WAHOO, A Free Presentation on Zoom and Facebook Live

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a free live presentation: WAHOO. Conceived and performed by John Fisher, June 18, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One live performance only.

Take to the seas with Mush Morton, America's WWII submarine ace, as he battles the Japanese fleet.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.


