Theatre Rhinoceros Presents Free Zoom Presentation: THE SCAMMER: Van Meegeren And The Dislocations Of Disaster

Jul. 24, 2020  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a free Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: THE SCAMMER: Van Meegeren and the Dislocations of Disaster. Conceived and performed by John Fisher, July 30, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One live performance only.

In 1940, the Nazis sweep into Holland and only one Dutchman figures out how to make their Invasion profitable. He's the man who paints Vermeers.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816


