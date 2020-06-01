The Rhino Presents DOODLER: THE UNSOLVED CASTRO MURDERS By John Fisher

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Facebook Live presentation: DOODLER: THE UNSOLVED CASTRO MURDERS, conceived and performed by John Fisher, June 4, 2020 at 8pm. One live performance only.

1974. Men are being murdered in the Castro. The police are doing nothing to stop it. Nineteen-year old Jack decides to solve the mystery himself and bring the killer to justice. Based on a true story. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

Previous Zoom Presentations, available at www.therhino.org

