The Rev Theatre Company Introduces Cayuga Kids

The Rev Theatre Company (formerly Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival / MGR Playhouse) proudly announces the launch of a dynamic next-generation and audience-building program called Cayuga Kids.

The mission of Cayuga Kids is to ensure that all children of Cayuga County, regardless of their socio-economic circumstances, have an opportunity to experience the life-changing power of live theatre. Cayuga Kids is an innovative arts education and audience-building program designed to deepen a young person's interest in - and appreciation for - the arts.

Lisa Chase, The Rev's Artistic Director of Youth Theatre, says, "Simply put, Cayuga Kids is a program designed to ensure that every child in Cayuga County has the opportunity to sit in our theatre and experience the life changing power of live theatre."

For every child in Cayuga County, from ages 8 - 18, Cayuga Kids will provide free access to ongoing high-quality artistic productions complemented by follow-up wrap-around educational enhancements. Cayuga Kids seeks to not only provide arts experiences but also to leverage the arts as a social development tool. Children can experience and empathize with stories on stage which will, in turn, deepen their understanding of themselves and our shared humanity. Additionally, we believe it will compel them to preserve and support the arts wherever they may settle in their lives, creating the next generation of arts patrons.

On October 8th, The Rev launches Cayuga Kids with 425 students from Auburn and Cato-Meridian school districts who will take in the 10:00 AM matinee of Loch Ness, A New Musical.

The Rev's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, states, "There are just under 8,000 children in Cayuga County. And while that is a daunting number, over time and with extensive help and support from foundations, corporations and individuals, we will implement this program to ensure that the kids of our county are able to benefit from an active relationship with the arts. We are proud to be an artistic hub in Cayuga County and are committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of the next generation, in our patron base and for the future of this organization."





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You