The REV Announces 2023 Season; EVITA, INTO THE WOODS, and More!

The REV Theatre Company has announced the lineup for its 2023 Season at the historic Merry-Go-Round Playhouse.

Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock says, "To celebrate our 65th Anniversary next year, we picked a season of four blockbuster shows with dynamic stories and characters that are also timeless in their relevancy and appeal. We are excited to grow our subscription series and welcome lots of new patrons of all ages and backgrounds from all over CNY and beyond back to the theatre to become part of The REV family."

The 2023 "Broadway In The Finger Lakes" season will open with the story of one of the world's most iconic and powerful women, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary rock opera, Evita. Returning to the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse for the first time in 23 years, Evita runs from May 31 - June 20, 2023

Following that comes the timeless, funny, and irreverent Into The Woods. Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's comic masterpiece will surprise and enchant as it returns to the Playhouse for the first time in over 30 years, July 5 - August 25, 2023.

You'll feel the Earth move under your feet with the third show of the season as Beautiful: The Carole King Musical as The REV becomes one of the first regional theatres in the country to produce this megahit. Charting the true story of Carole King's meteoric rise to fame and featuring hit songs such as "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Natural Woman," and more, Beautiful will run August 9 - 29, 2023.

Closing out the 2023 season is the famous and iconic A Chorus Line. Running September 13 - October 3, 2023, Michael Bennett's examination of the lives of the fascinating humans who comprise the chorus is both timeless and refreshingly honest.

2023 subscriptions are now on sale at a discounted price - our very own Blue Light Special! Blue Light pricing is available until October 11, 2022. Subscriptions can be purchased over the phone (1-800-457-8897), in person at our Box Office, or by visiting TheREVTheatre.com/2023season. Gift Certificate sales begin in late October and single ticket purchases can be made starting February 2023.

2023 Season Dates:

Evita: May 31 - June 20

Into The Woods: July 5 - 25

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: August 9 - 29

A Chorus Line: - September 21 - October 11