Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The New Deal Creative Arts Center Presents THE CHRISTMAS THAT WAS ALMOST CANCELLED

Performances run December 2 & 3, 2022.

Nov. 25, 2022  

Get into the holiday spirit as New Deal presents the premiere of The Christmas That Was Almost Cancelled written by Louisa Vilardi!

Synopsis: Santa is in a panic when he finds out the reindeer can't fly and the Christmas Spirit Meter is getting low! Find out how the elves spring into action and save Christmas! This 30-minute play features 15 children ranging in age from 5-12 years with very special guests: Mr. & Mrs. Claus!

There are two tickets to choose from:

JOLLY TICKET - $10 for show only

SPIRIT TICKET - $20 includes show and our after show party with Santa & Mrs. Claus! Join us for story time, hot cocoa, cookies, and receive a professional digital photo with Santa & Mrs. Claus!

This production is directed by Teresa Gasparini. The Christmas That Was Almost Cancelled will be performed at The Spencer Family Theatre at Oakwood Friends School, 22 Spackenkill Road, Poughkeepsie, NY. Performances will run on December 2 & 3, 2022. Tickets may be purchased here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211419®id=134&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.simpletix.com%2Fe%2Fthe-christmas-that-was-almost-cancelled-ti-tickets-119433?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




evǝ, Italian Play Comes to The Tank Next Month Photo
evǝ, Italian Play Comes to The Tank Next Month
God created first Adam, and then, as an afterthought, Eve - in the first lines of the Bible you can find the roots of gender pattern of our society. But maybe there is a different story - what about God's frocks and dresses hidden in the closet?
Photos: Inside Woodstock Playhouses Production Of David Henry Hwangs M. BUTTERFLY Photo
Photos: Inside Woodstock Playhouse's Production Of David Henry Hwang's M. BUTTERFLY
See photos of the historic Woodstock Playhouse’s sumptuous production of David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly, which dazzled from November 18-20 under direction of Randy Conti with choreography by Nina Zoie Lam, costumes by Diane Stein and lighting by Tony Michael Clayton.
Woodstock Playhouses Production Of David Henry Hwangs M. BUTTERFLY Completes Successful Ru Photo
Woodstock Playhouse's Production Of David Henry Hwang's M. BUTTERFLY Completes Successful Run
The Woodstock Playhouse presented its full-scale production of David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly with music by Lucia Hwong, for one weekend only at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19 with a Sunday, November 20 matinee at 2 p.m. at the Playhouse.
Schenectady Symphony Orchestra Brings Back POINSETTIA POPS For The Third Season Photo
Schenectady Symphony Orchestra Brings Back POINSETTIA POPS For The Third Season
Join the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs to kick off the holiday season as 'Poinsettia Pops' returns for the third season!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Woodstock Playhouse's Production Of David Henry Hwang's M. BUTTERFLYPhotos: Inside Woodstock Playhouse's Production Of David Henry Hwang's M. BUTTERFLY
November 23, 2022

See photos of the historic Woodstock Playhouse’s sumptuous production of David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly, which dazzled from November 18-20 under direction of Randy Conti with choreography by Nina Zoie Lam, costumes by Diane Stein and lighting by Tony Michael Clayton.
Woodstock Playhouse's Production Of David Henry Hwang's M. BUTTERFLY Completes Successful RunWoodstock Playhouse's Production Of David Henry Hwang's M. BUTTERFLY Completes Successful Run
November 23, 2022

The Woodstock Playhouse presented its full-scale production of David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly with music by Lucia Hwong, for one weekend only at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19 with a Sunday, November 20 matinee at 2 p.m. at the Playhouse.
Schenectady Symphony Orchestra Brings Back POINSETTIA POPS For The Third SeasonSchenectady Symphony Orchestra Brings Back POINSETTIA POPS For The Third Season
November 23, 2022

Join the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs to kick off the holiday season as 'Poinsettia Pops' returns for the third season!
Cortland Repertory Theatre Offers A Full Calendar Of Holiday EventsCortland Repertory Theatre Offers A Full Calendar Of Holiday Events
November 22, 2022

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, offers an exciting and festive December of holiday shows and events.
HAIRSPRAY is Coming to Proctors Next MonthHAIRSPRAY is Coming to Proctors Next Month
November 22, 2022

Hairspray will bring its tour to Proctors next month. This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O'Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will play Tuesday, December 6 - Sunday, December 11 in Schenectady at Proctors.
share