The New Deal Creative Arts Center Presents THE CHRISTMAS THAT WAS ALMOST CANCELLED

Get into the holiday spirit as New Deal presents the premiere of The Christmas That Was Almost Cancelled written by Louisa Vilardi!

Synopsis: Santa is in a panic when he finds out the reindeer can't fly and the Christmas Spirit Meter is getting low! Find out how the elves spring into action and save Christmas! This 30-minute play features 15 children ranging in age from 5-12 years with very special guests: Mr. & Mrs. Claus!

There are two tickets to choose from:

JOLLY TICKET - $10 for show only

SPIRIT TICKET - $20 includes show and our after show party with Santa & Mrs. Claus! Join us for story time, hot cocoa, cookies, and receive a professional digital photo with Santa & Mrs. Claus!

This production is directed by Teresa Gasparini. The Christmas That Was Almost Cancelled will be performed at The Spencer Family Theatre at Oakwood Friends School, 22 Spackenkill Road, Poughkeepsie, NY. Performances will run on December 2 & 3, 2022. Tickets may be purchased here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211419®id=134&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.simpletix.com%2Fe%2Fthe-christmas-that-was-almost-cancelled-ti-tickets-119433?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1