 The East End Special Players Return With TURTLES ON THE TARMAC in April

The East End Special Players have announced, due to popular demand, they’re back with Turtles On The Tarmac, a repeat performance of their 2023 hit that premiered at Bay Street Theater! One day only performance on Saturday, April 06, 2024, at 4 p.m. at North Fork Community Theatre (NFCT), 12700 Sound Ave, Mattituck, NY 11952.

Imagine an airport, a storm, canceled flights, stolen goods, spies, fast-paced slapstick, and a colorful kaleidoscope of mayhem, music, and yes, turtles! Turtles On The Tarmac is created out of the fertile, often eccentric and always lighthearted imaginations of these seasoned actors, and is a family-friendly romp filled with music, intrigue, and an impromptu talent show.

After the performance the players will participate in a talk back with the audience. Always a lively exchange.

The East End Special Players is a theater company celebrating differently abled actors. The troupe includes people with learning disabilities, autism, Down Syndrome, and other cognitive or physical challenges. This often-hidden world of talent has been performing on the East End for more than 30 years, staging everything from classical plays (Cyrano de Bergerac, Moliere’s Scams of Scapin) to Tableaux vivant (The Fish Juggler).

Artistic Director Jacqui Leader leads the group and challenges the Players to develop their own performance material, in their own words, based on their own lives. What appears is a deep well of common emotions and life expectations, and an abundance of high-spirited good humor.

Turtles On The Tarmac follows in this tradition from their past hit plays Whimsy World (2019) and Trouble In Jamaica (2017). The players developed Turtles On The Tarmac over two years, fine-tuning their wit, humor, and unique vision to bring forth a full production designed for all ages. When Turtles On The Tarmac premiered at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, NY, a capacity audience stood and cheered.