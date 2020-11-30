The Dust Bowl Faeries Duo With Musical Guest, Belle-Skinner Come to Club Helsinki

The Dust Bowl Faeries bring their original dream-landscape sounds to Club Helsinki Hudson for a monthly winter Helsinki stage show. The show will be broadcast on the Helsinki stage and presented virtually on December 12, at 8pm.

The December variety show series, Wish You Were Hear, produced by design artist Corey Aldrich, will feature the unique blend of wistful verses and morbid amusements of the Dust Bowl Faeries duo and with the sultry sounds of Hudson Valley/Brooklyn musician Belle-Skinner.

The Dust Bowl Faeries (Ryder Cooley & Jon B. Woodin) will intrigue and enchant you with dark cabaret music played on accordion and acoustic guitar. Hailing from the New York Hudson Valley, the band was founded by inter-disciplinary artist Ryder Cooley and Hazel, a disembodied taxidermy ram who performs with the Faeries as their mascot-spirit animal. Their eclectic repertoire of songs draw inspiration from circus, post-punk and Eastern European folk music. The ensemble recently released a new album, The Plague Garden, along with their epic new video, Candy Store, produced and directed by Lisa M. Thomas

The band creates sounds both mystical and ethereal and have drawn comparisons to Gogol Bordello, David Lynch, Dresden Dolls and Dead Can Dance.

Belle-Skinner is a romantic upstate NY/Brooklyn singer-songwriter who specializes in fingerstyle contemporary sounding folk-based pop. She was named one of the '8 Female Musicians from Upstate NY You Should Be Listening To Right Now." by Saratoga Living Magazine.

Tickets are available by sliding scale donations to support the musicians in these difficult times of ongoing closure. Stream each episode individually. For the most up to date concert information visit www.helsinkihudson.com.

