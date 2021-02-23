The Dresden Music Festival Plans Festival Season Under Conditions Of The Pandemic

The Dresden Music Festival is currently preparing for its 44th festival season from May 14 to June 12, 2021. The aim is to provide world-class musical live events under the motto Dialogues in Dresden - while giving top priority to the protection of the health of the audience and organizers. For this reason, director Jan Vogler and his festival team are in constant dialogue with politicians, artists and the festival partners.

"It is my duty as festival director and a Dresdener to preserve as much of the festival's allure and musical power as possible during the Coronavirus crisis. We are creative, flexible, and remain optimistic during this time. Formats with limited audience numbers, streaming, open-air concerts and a lot of communication, that's how we will run the 2021 Festival," says Jan Vogler, director of the Dresden Music Festival.

At almost three months before the opening concert, the arrangements for the festival are now taking shape: Many artists and ensembles have agreed to perform twice to allow twice as many listeners to enjoy music at a distance. Other concerts will be moved to larger venues. An important pillar will be streaming to allow vulnerable guests in particular, but also fans around the world virtual access to around ten selected live concerts. At the request of the State Capital of Dresden, individual concerts will be postponed to July and August as contributions to the summer performance project in Dresden. Since there may be changes at short notice to contain the spread of COVID-19, the detailed programs to the individual concerts will be available for download as PDF files.

All information regarding double concerts, reschedules, postponements, and replacement programs, is continuously updated on the website of the Dresden Music Festival.

www.musikfestspiele.com