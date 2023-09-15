The Company Theatre to Present Fundraiser Concert Featuring an Evening of Music by Rodgers and Hammerstein

Local theater artists Carl Del Buono and Rachel Kodweis will perform selections from “Rodgers & Hammerstein…and Others: An Evening of Song” to raise funds for The Company Theatre Saturday, Sept. 30 at the historic Temple Theater, 50 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester, NY 14604.

The 7:30 p.m. pre-concert reception, featuring hors d’oeuvres courtesy of Wegmans and wines courtesy of Billsboro Winery, takes place prior to the 8 p.m. concert.

Featuring well-loved tunes such as "If I Loved You", "The Gentleman Is A Dope", and "Ten Minutes Ago" by the legendary duo of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, the concert also features selections by composers such as Stephen Sondheim, Carole King, and Jason Robert Brown, who were directly influenced by the powerhouse writing team. Audience members also will have an opportunity to vote for one of three additional pieces to be performed. Accompanying the duo are local musicians Julie Covach, piano, and Alex Fafard, guitar.

"Rachel and I really wanted to highlight not only the timelessness and beauty of Rodgers and Hammerstein's work but also how cutting edge they were culturally," said Carl Del Buono, artistic director of The Company Theatre. "They were examining topics like racism, fascism and gender dynamics in the forefront of popular culture."

As Rochester’s fastest-growing performing arts collective, The Company Theatre launched “The Eclipse Campaign,” their first major fundraising effort, on Sept. 1 with a goal of raising $35,000 by April 8, 2024, the date of the Total Solar Eclipse, which will be visible in Rochester.

Tickets for “Rodgers & Hammerstein…and Others” are $20 and may be purchased at The Company Theatre’s website: Click Here.

About the performers:

Carl Del Buono’s (he/they) regional credits include: RICHARD II (Director) The Company Theatre, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (Director) Rochester Community Players, ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA (Director) Rochester Community Players, THE SEAGULL (Director) The Company Theatre, LITTLE WOMEN (Prof. Bhaer) Bristol Valley Theater, SISTER ACT (T.J.) Redhouse Arts Center, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE (George) Blackfriars Theatre, CARL AT BLACKFRIARS, a benefit concert, MY FAIR LADY (Quartet/First Cockney) Merry-Go-Round Playhouse (now The REV), THE LAST FIVE YEARS (Jamie) JCC CenterStage, DIE FLEDERMAUS (Frosch) Finger Lakes Opera, ROMEO AND JULIET (Friar Laurence) WallByrdTheatre Co., ANGELS IN AMERICA (Prior) Method Machine. In addition to acting and singing, Carl is an experienced voice actor, acting coach, and director and founding artistic director of The Company Theatre. He’s also cohost of the popular podcast BROADCAST REVISITED! For more information, follow Carl @carldelbuono and @broadcastrevisited. Upcoming projects: ROMEO & JULIET (Director) The Company Theatre, THE WICKHAMS: Christmas at Pemberley (Mr. Darcy) Blackfriars Theatre, LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES (Director) Blackfriars Theatre, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF (Director) The Company Theatre).

Rachel Kodweis (she/her) is an actor, vocalist, movement director, and newly minted board member of The Company Theatre. Prior to her return to Rochester, Rachel lived in New York City, where she collaborated frequently with Casa Cruz de la Luna (FAUSTO ANGERLO’, THE Marquis de Sade IS AFRAID OF THE SEA), Cloud of Fools Theatre Co. (DARK EYES, ALL THAT DIES AND RISES), Mettawee River Theater Company (THE DANCING FOX, tour) and Green Space (PULLMAN CAR, HIAWATHA, THE TEMPEST). Rochester has already brought many collaborations into her life including with PUSH Physical Theatre (2022 INTERNATIONAL JEWISH FESTIVAL, Israel), Nickel Flour (FIREWATER), and The Company Theatre (THE WISDOM OF EVE). With Jon Froehlich, her partner in all things, she is co-founder and co-artistic director of Infinite Spark Theater Company (THE FLOWER DEBT, AND THEY NEVER RECOVERED FROM THE SHOCK).

Julie Covach is well known to Rochester audiences as a pianist, conductor, and educator. Favorite recent shows include AUSTEN’S PRIDE, PIRATES OF PENZANCE (JCC SummerStage); SPAMALOT, SMOKEY JOE’S CAFÉ, GUYS AND DOLLS (Blackfriars Theatre); CURTAINS, LEGALLY BLONDE(Nazareth College); BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, CINDERELLA, SWEENEY TODD (Pittsford Musicals). Julie is an adjunct instructor at the University of Rochester where she directs the Chamber Singers and Concert Choir; she also teaches and serves as collaborative pianist in the Musical Theatre Program at Nazareth University. She is proud alumna of the University of Michigan School of Music.

Alex Fafard is a guitarist and bassist with more than 18 years of experience in jazz, blues, rock, funk, and country music. He has had the privilege of playing (and learning!) with some great players and performers during that time. He loves sharing his passion for music with others through both playing and teaching.