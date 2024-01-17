The Company Theatre Presents OEDIPUS REX, February 15-25

According to Britton-Milligan, the story of Oedipus asks the audience to consider how fate and destiny impact their own lives.

The Company Theatre continues its 2023-24 season with the Sophocles' classic OEDIPUS REX, running February 15-25 at the historic Temple Building Theater, 50 Liberty Pole Way, in Rochester.

“The tragedy of Oedipus, the King of Thebes, is one of the mythical cornerstones of Western civilization.,” said Sean Britton-Milligan, Company Theater co-founder and executive director, who is directing the production. “This classic turned contemporary drama brings theatrical grace, gravity, and power to our season.”

The cast is led by Ron Dufort as the title character, and includes Shane Blauvelt, Yakira Capri Coleman, Ian Cannioto, Charlene Beckwith, Connor McGuire, and Adam Bresette, with Briar Rose Murphey, Courtney Mallen, and Kidane Malik as the Chorus. In addition to Britton-Milligan, the production team includes Grace Condon as stage manager and costume design by Celeste Clauson. 

According to Britton-Milligan, the story of Oedipus asks the audience to consider how fate and destiny impact their own lives.

This translation of the classic Greek text melds the traditional poeticism with today's language for an accessible text that will allow the audience to focus more on the story of Oedipus and the people of Thebes.   

Tickets for OEDIPUS REX are $28 general admission, $25 students/seniors, and are available for purchase through The Company Theatre website, Click Here

An ASL-interpreted performance is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17, and a pay-what-you-will performance will be Thursday, Feb. 22.

For more information visit www.thecompanytheatreroc.org or info@thecompanytheatreroc.org




