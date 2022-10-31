The Cherry Arts to Present AQUERON: EL RIO DE LA TRAGEDIA Produced By Mexico's Xipe Theater Collective
Aquerón is a poetic, dramatic meditation on identity, migration, and the idea of "alien" at the Mexico-US border.
The Cherry Arts, Ithaca's innovative multi-arts hub, will present Aquerón: el río de la tragedia, a production created by the pan-Mexican XIPE Theater Collective. Aquerón: el río de la tragedia is an acclaimed movement-theater production of the play by Xavier Villanova. In ancient Greece, the Acheron River divided our world from the underworld, just as the Río Grande divides our US world from Mexico. Aquerón is a poetic, dramatic meditation on identity, migration, and the idea of "alien" at the Mexico-US border.
The production will run from Dec 3-Dec 11 for five performances only:
Sat Dec 3, 7:30 pm | Sun Dec 4, 2:00 pm
Fri Dec 9, 7:30 pm, Sat Dec 10, 7:30 pm | Sun Dec 11, 2:00 pm
Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $15 for students. Sun Dec 4 is a "pay what you will" performance. Tickets are available at www.thecherry.org. As always at the Cherry, all performances will also be available for live streaming.
XIPE Colectivo Escénico aims to create productions that encourage the meeting of diverse disciplines allowing the expansion of artists whose visions inspire, challenge and move us. They are a group of theater makers based in Mexico-US whose work articulates movement and text with different levels of physical and emotional engagement.
The Cherry Arts Inc. is a multi-arts hub that supports a wide range of artists and community in our Cherry Gallery, Camilla Schade studio, and flexible Cherry Artspace on the Cayuga inlet in West End Ithaca, NY.
