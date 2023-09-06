The Cherry Arts Unveils Full Lineup of 2023-24 Performances

The Cherry kicked off 2023-24 with a summer run of Shakespeare's As You Like It, drawing their largest audiences ever to a magical tent on the Cayuga inlet. They are continuing their 2023-24 season with a slate of equally innovative and joyful performances, including movement-based works, a brand-new family holiday show, and a return to our tradition of US premieres of important international plays.

Air Heart (Oct 19-29): a solo aerial performance channeling the life of feminist icon Amelia Earhart. Combining intense physicality and raw charisma, creator and performer Mara Neimanis performs on a 13-foot spinning steel airplane sculpture. Ithaca premiere.

Peter and the Wolf (Dec 7-17): In this brand-new family holiday production, the Cherry's new General Manager Jen Pearcy-Edwards brings her London training to combine physical theater and circus to animate Prokofiev's classic musical story. Peter and his animal friends prove they can defeat even the most ferocious foe- in the process providing young audiences with an introduction to orchestral music!

Carbon (April 4-14): Everyone's seen the video: a man has had contact with a (not carbon-based) alien. And in a Cornell office in the 1970's, Carl Sagan chooses the 144 images to be sent into space on Voyager 1. This award-winning new play from Italy movingly explores what it means to be human in the infinity of the universe. US premiere, English-language premiere.

La Cerise Noire (May 10-11): It's been a long sad dark time without La Cerise, but Ithaca audiences can breathe easy! The Cherry's thrilling, scandalous, neo-vaudeville cabaret returns for one weekend only, featuring the best of Ithaca's burlesque, circus, music and magic, all tied up in a sizzling package.

June Dance 2024 (June 3-9, 2024) now in its fourth year, will feature a seven-day creative residency with NYC's award-winning Passion Fruit Dance Company, including two weekend performances and community workshops.

The Cherry Arts Inc. is Ithaca's innovative multi-arts hub, supporting a wide range of artists and community in their Cherry Gallery, Camilla Schade studio, and flexible Cherry Artspace on the Cayuga inlet in the west end of Ithaca, NY.