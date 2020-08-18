The Cherry Artists' Collective Announces 2020-21 Season

The season begins with THE FAN, September 17-27.

Now more than ever, communities need the arts to connect and thrive- but creating traditional performance is impossible in a time of social distance. But the Cherry Arts is anything but traditional. When many arts organizations are forced to contract or compromise their offerings, the Cherry has announced a complete season of four innovative, socially-distanced productions in 2020-21!

The Cherry has experience in this: Their 2019-20 season finale livestream production, Felt Sad, Posted a Frog, was seen by people around the world.

Making use of the great outdoors and their signature mix of low and high tech, the Cherry will create four productions that protect the health and safety of the community and artists, without compromising the exceptional artistic quality they are known for.

September 17-27 the Cherry Arts presents The Fan by Carlo Goldoni, a huge, outdoor, family-friendly farce from the still-hilarious 18th-century author of The Servant of Two Masters. This production will feature a socially-distanced cast with elaborate, comic COVID masks, and heightened movement vividly visible to a distanced audience. In a new form they are calling "lip-sync without lips," the entire production will be performed to a prerecorded track replete with dialogue, music, and ridiculous sound effects. The show will be available to be watched online or in (distanced, outdoor, masked) person. A first experiment in "lip-sync without lips" can be seen at www.thecherry.org/TheFanSneakPeek. Directed and in a new adaptation by Artistic Director Samuel Buggeln.

November 13-21, the Cherry presents the English-language première of A Day by Québecoise writer Gabrielle Chapdelaine. This strange, funny, and tender new play received the 2018 Gratien-Gélinas prize for best new play. It stars Ithaca favorites Karl Gregory, Jahmar Ortiz, Erica Steinhagen, and Sylvie Yntema as four mysteriously connected characters who guide one another through the obstacles large and small that make up an ordinary day. The play's unexpected and ever-evolving structure lends itself beautifully to complexly mixed video, and this production will be presented in live video stream, the four actors performing live from multi-camera green-screen booths, their performances mixed in real time with recorded video to create a surprising, touching and comic landscape of 24 seemingly ordinary hours. Translated by Taylor Barrett Gaines and directed by Wendy Dann.

February 13-20, the Cherry presents the English-language première of Hotel Good Luck by Mexican writer Alejandro Ricaño. Ricaño is one of Latin America's most brilliant and celebrated young writers. Hotel Good Luck tells the moving-and dizzying-story of Bobby, a late-night radio DJ who is confronted with an upsetting event and finds himself plunged into a rabbit hole of parallel universes in an attempt to regain what he has lost. San Diego Red said of the Spanish-language production, "Hotel Good Luck Lives Up to The Name And Triumphs!" In the second livestream production of o their season, audiences will feel like they are watching an indy movie being made in real time on their screens at home. Translated by Jacqueline Bixler and directed by Samuel Buggeln.

May 20-30, the Cherry debuts a new headphone walking-play tentatively entitled Trap Door. This brand-new work will explore the hidden histories of Ithaca's underground railroad and civil rights pioneers. Trap Door will be the Cherry's third headphone walking play, a form perfect for a time of social distancing, and will break open the form in new and exciting ways. They have announced that the lead writer of Trap Door will be National Book Award finalist poet Lyrae Van Clief-Stefanon, one of the Cherry's most regular and beloved collaborators.

The Cherry Arts is taking their tough new circumstances as a challenge to create new, fully embodied artistic experiences to safely bring the community together around the arts. Knowing that the public health situation changes weekly, they are building radical flexibility into all their season plans. Their safety plan can be found here: bit.ly/Cherry2020SafetyPlan.

The Cherry Artists' Collective, a company of local professional artists, creates productions from its base at the Artspace that cannot be found anywhere else: world premieres, international plays in translation, inventive retellings of classic stories, and diverse art forms in fresh combinations.

The Cherry Membership Program allows patrons to become VIP members of the Cherry family, receiving early news of Artspace performances and events, reserved seats, free beverages, discounted Gala tickets, and invitations to exclusive social events like meet-and-greets with visiting International Artists.

Tickets and Cherry Memberships are available at TheCherry.org, or by leaving a message at (607) 241-0703.

