The 5th Annual New York State International Film Festival Goes Virtual

The festival will screen 50 local, national and international short films.

The 5th Annual New York State International Film Festival, in conjunction with Upstate NY Women in Film & TV (UPWIFT) and Haydenfilms Institute, is taking place virtually from September 25th through October 9th.

The festival will screen 50 local, national and international short films on the All Abilities Live online platform: https://www.allabilitieslive.com/new-york-state-international-film-festival

UPWIFT-hosted festival panels will cover much broader areas of film and TV than just short films.

A highlight will be: "Life's A Pitch! Upstate NY's First-Ever Virtual PitchFest". For the Pitch Fest filmmakers submit their projects by September 8th and if chosen they will pitch them virtually to top producers including Declan Baldwin, Jonathan Burkhart, Janet Grillo and Megan Harding on October 6th.

Other UPWIFT Webinars are: "How to Pitch Your Projects", "Cocktails & Conversations: Catching-Up with actress Yolanda Ross of the Chi", "Casting Workshop" with casting director, Rita Powers, "Screenplay Workshop" with Jacob Krueger, and "How to Get Publicity for Your Film" with Amy Prenner.

Tickets are $14.99 to screen all 50 short films. An all-access pass is available for $59.99 and includes all films and Panels. The Pitch Fest fee is $20 (free to UPWIFT members and UPWIFT members also receive 25% off the all-access pass.)

