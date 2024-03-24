Tennessee Williams' THE GLASS MENAGERIE Returns to Catskill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of just a handful of undisputed classics of the American stage, Tennessee William's haunting “The Glass Menagerie” returns to Bridge Street Theatre's intimate “Priscilla” Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, NY, for a two-weekend run April 4 – 13, 2024.

William's poetically autobiographical memory play premiered in 1944 and catapulted its young author from obscurity into fame (and notoriety). BST will be reviving its critically-acclaimed 2023 production of this moving remembrance of family ties, lost dreams, and shattered illusions which incorporates elements from Williams' original, pre-production draft of the script, and utilizes the incidental music composed for the initial production by author and composer Paul Bowles. With a single exception, the theatre has managed to re-assembled the show's spectacular original cast – Leigh Strimbeck (BST's “The Lion in Winter” and “Lewiston”) as Amanda Wingfield, Brett Mack as her son Tom, and Russell Sperberg as Jim O'Connor (the Gentleman Caller). Replacing the unavailable Sarah Jayne Rothkopf (who'll be returning to later this season to play Yelena in BST's production of Chekhov's “Uncle Vanya”) is Taylor Congdon (BST's “Long Day's Journey Into Night) as Laura. Bridge Street Theatre Associate Director Steven Patterson directs, with sets and lighting design by John Sowle, costumes by Michelle Rogers, and artwork by Dina Bursztyn. Production Stage Manager is Hannarose Manning. This production of “The Glass Menagerie” is sponsored in part by a generous donation from Jay Lesenger.

Reaction to the original 2023 presentation of this production was universally ecstatic. Critics from across the region called it “A work of art” “Breathtaking” “Must see theater” “Shatteringly good” “Beautifully rendered” “Played to perfection” and “Essential viewing” When the final two sold-out performances of the original run had to be cancelled due to a COVID outbreak among members of the production team, the theatre immediately began to plot a way to bring the play back as soon as possible during 2024. “We felt an obligation, not only to all those folks who held tickets to those final cancelled performances but to everyone who wasn't able to purchase a ticket before the show sold out, as well as so many of our patrons who expressed a desire to see it a second time,” says John Sowle, Bridge Street Theatre's Artistic and Managing Director. “When a production turns out as beautifully as this one did, you want to make sure that as many people as possible get the opportunity to experience it.”

“The Glass Menagerie” will play for eight performances only, April 4 – 13. Please note that the performance schedule for this production will be somewhat different than usual for Bridge Street Theatre. For the Thursday – Saturday performances April 4-6, curtain time is 7:30pm. The Sunday performance on April 7 begins at 2:00pm. During Week Two, there will be a 7:30pm performance on Thursday April 11 and Friday April 12, and then a two-show day on Saturday April 13 - an added 2:00pm matinee followed by a 7:30pm closing performance. There will be no final Sunday matinee on April 14 for this production. Discounted advance tickets are available online for $27 at the button below Seats at the door are $30. All tickets for patrons ages 18 and under are $15. Additionally, any remaining seats for the preview performance on Thursday evening April 4 and the Sunday afternoon matinee on April 7 will be sold at the door on a “Pay What You Will” basis. Just show up before curtain time and pay whatever you feel you can afford for any seat that's still available. Doors always open at least one-half hour before curtain time.

Experience (or re-experience) one of the most moving plays in the American canon in a rapturously received production that brilliantly honors its original intentions. Want more details? Just visit the theatre's website at bridgest.org/glass-menagerie-2024/.

Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor of New York and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature. Bridge Street Theatre's entire 2024 Season is sponsored by a generous donation from Mary E. Barrett.



Performance Calendar:

Bridge Street Theatre presents

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

by Tennessee Williams

with Taylor Congdon, Brett Mack, Russell Sperberg, and Leigh Strimbeck

Directed by Steven Patterson

Set and Lighting Design by John Sowle

Costumes by Michelle Rogers

Artwork by Dina Bursztyn

Production Stage Manager: Hannarose Manning

April 4 – 13, 2024

Bridge Street Theatre's “Priscilla” Mainstage

44 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY

Thursday April 4 @ 7:30pm (“Pay What You Will” preview)

Friday April 5 @ 7:30pm (Opening Night)

Saturday April 6 @ 7:30pm

Sunday April 7 @ 2:00pm (“Pay What You Will” performance)

Thursday April 11 @ 7:30pm

Friday April 12 @ 7:30pm

Saturday April 13 @ 2:00pm

Saturday April 13 @ 7:30pm (Closing performance)

Tickets:

Advance tickets available at the button below.

General Admission $27, 18 & under $15

Tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to each performance (on a space available basis) for $30, 18 & under $15

Artwork by Dina Bursztyn