Tailgate Theater Presents ALMOST, MAINE

Reservations required with a limit of 20 cars.

Tailgate Theater will present Almost, Maine by John Cariani on Sunday, August 16 at 6pm in Drew UMC Parking Lot, 28 Gleneida Ave., Carmel, NY.

Reservations required with a limit of 20 cars. $10 suggested donation per person. Cars will be spaced out throughout the parking lot. For reservations, go to www.brewstertheatercompany.org.

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that's so far north, it's almost not in the United States. It's almost in Canada. And it's not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn't exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But The Bruises heal, and the hearts mend-almost-in this delightful midwinter night's dream.

Audience members should bring chairs, food, and beverages. Masks are required. Seating will be socially distanced and spaces delineated. There is plenty of room, as we are limiting our audience size.There will be no intermission, and no access to restrooms at the church. This play will run approximately 90 minutes.

The cast includes Tamara Alexander, Amanda Bevacqua, Nate Brewster, Judy Brewster, Joe Cebollero, Rebecca Cebollero, Bob Dumont, Stacy Dumont, Joe Manuele, Luz Montez John Palacio , Diane Preston, Mario Riccobon, & Steve Zerilli.

Shows View More Central New York Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You