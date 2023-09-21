THE MOUNTAINTOP Closes 2023 Season At Chenango River Theatre

October 6-22, Chenango River Theatre will present Katori Hall's beautiful historical drama, The Mountaintop.

The night before his assassination, Martin Luther King, Jr. returns to the Lorraine Hotel after delivering his last impassioned speech, I've Been to the Mountaintop. A mysterious maid delivers his room service, though she seems to have more on her agenda than a simple cup of coffee. A riveting, poetic journey through what might have happened before that fateful morning on April 4, 1968.

Adara Alston will make her CRT directing debut with The Mountaintop. Alston appeared as John Wesley Powell in CRT's 2022 production of Men on Boats. Alston has directed and assistant directed for Elmira Little Theatre, Franklin Stage Company, and Därkhorse Drämatists, and was a part of Michael Barakiva's Leadership Initiative Project.

Boston-based actor Dominic Carter makes his CRT debut as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He has appeared at theaters across the East Coast including Umbrella Stage Company, Hovey Players, Fort Point Theatre and SpeakEasy Stage. Carter previously played Dr. King in Lexington Players' production of The Mountaintop, for which he was named the 2021 AACT National Theatre Best Actor.

Georgina Morillo also makes her CRT debut in the role of Camae. Morillo is a Afro-Latina actress from Harlem, New York City. She has trained at Syracuse University, Shakespeare's GlobeTheatre (London, England UK) and at The William Esper Studio. This production also marks Morillo's AEA debut.

The show will feature costume, lighting, and scenic/projection design from Barbara Kahl, Gary Burlew and Zach Curtis respectively. Joshua Sedelmeyer provides intimacy and fight coordination, Laurie Brearly is the dramaturg, and the stage manager is Isabel Mendoza.

On Friday, October 13th, there will be a post-show talkback with the director and members of the cast.

THE MOUNTAINTOP is Co-Produced by Kevin and Jonalyn Cooper.

Running October 6 - 22, tickets are $27 for all performances. The recommended way to buy tickets is at Click Here. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line: 607-656-8499. Performances are Thu/Fri/Sat at 7:30, Sundays at 2pm.

FREE TICKETS for high school and college students are available at all evening performances. Email tickets@chenangorivertheatre for reservations, which are required for the free ticket program.

Chenango River Theatre's intimate, air-conditioned 99 seat theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12, Greene, NY. CRT operates under annual contract with Actors' Equity Association, the national association for professional actors and stage managers in the United States.