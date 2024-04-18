THE DROLL (OR, A STAGE-PLAY ABOUT THE END OF THEATRE) Closes Out Syracuse UnIversity Drama 2023/2024 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Syracuse University Department of Drama concludes the 2023/2024 season with “The Droll (Or, a Stage-Play about the END of Theatre)”, by Meg Miroshnik.

It is one year after the End of Theatre and 12-year-old Nim Dullyn has just witnessed his first droll - an underground performance of comedic excerpts from famous plays. Seduced by the magic of the stage, Nim joins an illegal theatre troupe and sets out for the city, with the beastly Roundheads – a group of fundamentalists who deem theatre an abomination – hot on their trail.

“Meg Miroshnik is an exciting young American playwright, and this is only the second fully-staged production of this inventive play that imagines a place and time without theatre,” said director Madeoy. “It has everything: danger, deception, revolt, romance, comedy, cosplay, poetry, punk rock, fights, songs and spectacle. I'm thrilled for Syracuse audiences to experience it.”

Inspired by the 17th-Century Theatre closures of Puritan England, "The Droll” is a daring and darkly funny play that celebrates our need to come together in the act of collective storytelling.

Tickets

Directed by Celia Madeoy, performances of “The Droll” will be held April 19 – 28 in the Storch Theatre at the Syracuse Stage/SU Drama Complex, 820 East Genesee St. Tickets are available through the Syracuse Stage Box Office at www.syracusestage.org/drama or by phone at 315.443.3275.