THE BEST OF MOTOWN Announced At Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents That Motown Band featuring Brian Owens & Garfield Fleming performing the beloved hits of The 4 Tops, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and more in The Best of Motown, on Sunday, July 28 at 4pm. Ticket prices range between $19 - $49, plus applicable fees. A portion of the proceeds from this performance will benefit United Cerebral Palsy of Long Island. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

That Motown Band brings to life - at each performance - the music of Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, the Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, and so many others. TMB is a talented group of vocalists and musicians who have played to sold-out houses in Philadelphia and Baltimore, just to cite a few.

Brian Owens is vibrantly vintage - aesthetically he follows the groove gospel of classic 1960s and 1970s soul with heavy dose of traditional quartet stylings, but it has a very "in the now" emotionality. Brian offers an experience that invites audiences to partake to honor the past and attend to the present and future through performances that are about "preservation." Brian is making music with intent; art that inspires positive change. His vocals are a revelation - purposeful and passionate-he remains his own stylist while recalling the sensual urgency of Marvin Gaye, the comforting falsetto of Curtis Mayfield, and tender grit of Sam Cook.

In addition the band will be joined by Garfield Fleming a soul-singing vocalist of legendary status having been a member of the Delfonics for 25 years with William Hart. Garfield's obvious resemblance to David Ruffin makes people look twice but when he sings fans get lost in time! He sounds just like Bobby Womack, David Ruffin and can also perform the songs of many legendary artists. In 1981 Garfield released a single "Please Don't Send Me Away" which is still played all over the world. Garfield's first complete CD was released under Pilier' Records in December 2017. The album titled, Flemingfire: Time To Know Me is a collection of songs written by singer, songwriter Nina Bell-Graves aka Mz. Nina, especially for Garfield.







